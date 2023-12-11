Maryland State Police Investigating Fatal Crash In Baltimore County

December 11, 2023

(WHITE MARSH, MARYLAND) – Maryland State Police continue to investigate a fatal two-vehicle crash on Sunday in Baltimore County.

Courtney Yvette Dunston, 29, of Baltimore, was pronounced deceased at the scene by Baltimore County Emergency Medical Services. The JFK Memorial Highway Barrack at about 4 a.m. received numerous reports of a vehicle speeding in the wrong direction on Interstate 95 South in White Marsh.

According to a preliminary investigation, a 2009 Acura sedan, driven by Dunston, was traveling north in the southbound lanes on I-95. The Acura eventually crashed head-on with a tractor-trailer near Exit 67. The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured. Troopers from the JFK Memorial Highway Barrack responded to the crash.

Roads were closed for about five hours. The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration, the Maryland Transportation Authority Courtesy Patrols and the Maryland Department of the Environment responded to assist with road closures and clearing the roads. The Maryland State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division also responded to assist with the investigation.

Investigators believe excessive speed and alcohol impairment contributed to the crash. Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact Corporal Adam Siemek at adam.siemek@maryland.gov. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov