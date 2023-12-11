Lost Assets Researcher Tracks Down Missing Claimant of $18,000 Insurance Payout

A tenacious researcher from LII was able to track down the recipient of a substantial asset and change his life for the better.

TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Based in the Florida office of Lauth Investigations International 's Return Assets Division, keen-eyed researcher Stephanie Spangler is no stranger to uniting surprised individuals with assets they couldn't have imagined.As the company's director of Sales, Training, and Development and a foundational member of the mentorship team that guides the large team of claims researchers from Lauth Investigations International, she's certainly no rookie. However, one case required that Stephanie go above and beyond to change a claimant's financial fortunes, and she wasn't shy about rising to the challenge.Beginning as a routine case, this particular investigation led Stephanie to uncover a lost asset worth $18,000, which she quickly tied to a Caribbean man who was thought to be residing in Florida. However, she quickly discovered that the claimant's last known postal address was in fact a Florida state prison. Having paid his debt to society, the man had been released and Stephanie needed to follow the trail in order to locate him again.Soon, she identified a halfway house where the man was residing while striving to restart his life and transition back into society. As a free man in a country that he wasn't native to, she realized that he had little direction or sense of where to even begin.Speaking about the case and client, Zach Marquis, communications officer from Lauth Investigations International's Indianapolis headquarters, shared that "Stephanie was diligent in getting in contact with him, going above and beyond, but ran into problems along the way." In fact, she found that the claimant had no driver's license, no residency cards, and no bills paid over the course of his sentence. Essentially, the usual resources required to secure the release of an asset of this kind were absent, so—as if often the case—Lauth investigators had to work with what they had.In a fortunate turn of events, Stephanie found that the claimant had his prison I.D. which unequivocally proved his notably unusual name. Further digging led the dedicated researcher and investigator to begin questioning, what's better than being 1 in a million? The answer is being 1 in 331.9 million in this case! As it turned out, this individual's name was so unique that he was the only person in the entire United States that could ultimately answer to it. Armed with this realization, Stephanie was able to prove without a shadow of a doubt that he was indeed the rightful claimant of the lost asset.Highlighting the value of the varied day-to-day work of Stephanie, Zach, and the wider team at Lauth Investigations International, it soon became clear that the money received by this successful claimant allowed him to get on his feet, secure an apartment, find a rewarding job, and begin his life anew. Because of Stephanie's unwillingness to give up when all the usual routes were blocked, a man was able to begin his reformed life and pursuit of happiness with a fighting chance in our land of opportunity, the United States.