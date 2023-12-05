Indianapolis Private Investigator Solves Missing Persons Case by Identifying John Doe in Coma
Private investigator leverages modern technology to solve missing person case in less than 48 hours, following a digital trail all the way to a hospital.INDIANAPOLIS , IN , UNITED STATES , December 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An accomplished female private investigator from Indianapolis-based investigations firm Lauth Investigations International showcased significant ingenuity and the confidence to call on community support in order to wrap up a missing persons case in record time. CJ, from the firm's Missing Persons Division, gathered digital surveillance material from several local sources and pieced together key puzzle pieces before successfully locating the missing husband of her concerned client.
After over 30 years spent working tirelessly to recover at-risk missing children, missing teens, and missing adults, the Missing Persons Division of Lauth Investigations International has traversed cold and hot trails alike in the name of reuniting the disappeared with their loved ones. While decades-old cold cases often call for traditional detection techniques such as sifting through dusty records and scouring archived news stories and police reports, contemporary cases are afforded greater dimension following the widespread adoption of digital surveillance and global positioning software (GPS).
This was the thought on lead investigator CJ's mind when she was contacted by an Indianapolis local who was desperately trying to locate her missing husband. The proactive investigator used GPS to identify to missing man's last known location and knew to begin there. Hitting the ground running, she turned to the local community and began seeking any vital information that would help her solve the case.
After asking several local businesses for access to their surveillance footage, CJ noticed an intricate detail around the time of the disappearance. In one of the provided clips, almost out of frame, she was able to spot a brutal car crash on the interstate. Drawing on her division's strong bond with local law enforcement—established through years of collaboration and supported by a number of ex-law enforcement professionals on the Lauth Investigations team—CJ successfully requested information from the state police that wasn’t public at the time.
Crucially, she uncovered that the driver in the accident was a man who had been taken to the local hospital following severe injuries and was currently in a coma. As a result of the devastating car crash, every form of identification, including his phone, was destroyed in the accident, making the patient a John Doe.
The hospital had no way of knowing who to contact if the worst were to happen. However, using the pictures provided to her, CJ was able to positively confirm that she had found the man she was searching for. After receiving news of her husband's whereabouts and condition, the unconscious man's wife rushed to the hospital. In a beautiful turn of events, upon hearing his wife's voice as she entered his room, the man was able to wake up and begin his journey to recovery, a John Doe no longer.
About Lauth Investigations International: Lauth Investigations International is a multi-faceted and family-owned private investigation firm based in Indianapolis, Indiana with specialist teams based across the country and operating around the globe. They have built a celebrated reputation over 30 years within the fields of Corporate Investigations, Missing Persons, Asset Return, Attorney and Legal Support, Digital Forensics, and more while collaborating with an array of businesses, organizations, attorneys, and private clients on cases large and small. Press inquiries are welcome via the contacts listed above.
