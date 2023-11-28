Private Investigators Undeterred by Volcanic Eruption Find Rightful Claimants of Sizable Lost Insurance Payout
HARTFORD , CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES , November 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When investigators from Indianapolis-based Lauth Investigations International uncovered a lost asset worth $156,000 in Hartford, Connecticut, they had no idea that the quest to find its rightful recipients would lead them to navigate the aftermath of a volcanic eruption in the Philippines. While researchers across the United States tackle routine and minor asset return cases on a regular basis, not every investigative firm holds the skillset required to follow leads not only across state lines but also over international borders. Thankfully, veteran investigators from Indianapolis-based Lauth Investigations International love nothing more than getting their teeth into complex cases. This is exactly what happened when a mysterious lost asset emerged in Hartford, Connecticut, leading the firm's intrepid Return Assets Division on a meandering journey, carrying them first to California and then on to Southeast Asia.
To understand this story's complexities, we must go back in time to World War II, when an American soldier stationed in the Philippines fell in love with a local girl. The pair married and returned to his home in California, where both fortune and sadness followed. Three children were welcomed into the household, but so too were incidences of domestic violence. Following a brutal attack that resulted in a broken neck, the mother sought a divorce and returned to her home country, only to grow apart from her three adult children, who each retained American citizenship.
In the midst of such chaotic life events, it comes as no surprise that the details of various financial affairs might have been lost along the way. This explains why, twenty years later, the team from Lauth Investigations International uncovered a lost insurance payment from the time of the aforementioned tragic divorce that remained unclaimed in Connecticut. As it turned out, the mother hadn't been aware of a staggering $156,000 that awaited her claim.
Sadly, by the time Lauth Investigations International discovered this substantial lost asset, the mother had passed away following years of sickness. They were able to locate a surviving daughter in Hawaii, but there was still more work to be done. Zach Marquis from the Indianapolis headquarters of the investigatory firm explained, “Since they were also heirs in this case, we needed to contact her two siblings.” However, there was a setback: “She told us that she hadn’t spoken to them in many years and didn’t even know where they were located.”
In addition to finding the remaining claimants, the researchers also needed to secure the death certificate of the mother, which added another layer of challenge for Zach and his colleagues. “Since she passed away in another country, that meant we had to go there to get it. In this discovery process, we found that an act of God had occurred. In the time since she had passed away, the small remote village that she had made her home had been wiped off the face of the earth by an active volcano. Lava flow has destroyed homes, taken lives, and erased history.”
In a landscape warped by volcanic ash and in which few structures remained, vital records of anyone who lived in this small town had also been lost. Without a death certificate, there seemed no obvious way to continue the case. No supplementary information would suffice, but researchers of this caliber are not in the business of giving up. Speaking of how they overcame this unusual barrier, Zach explained, “We wanted to exhaust every lead we could possibly have, and we had to get creative to solve this case. Just because the town itself had been destroyed, it didn’t mean everyone was gone. There were several refugees restarting their lives in the adjacent towns in the region.”
Seeking another thread to pull on, they began going door to door with little more to prompt those they encountered than a picture in hand. Miraculously, this process paid off, allowing them to find the doctor who issued the mother's original death certificate. After confirming her unique name and other factors, they were able to verify her identity and complete the claim.
This potentially life-changing sum of money was ultimately split between the three adult children, who as a result, were also able to finally reconnect. In closing thoughts on this exceptional and ultimately heart-warming case, Zach shared that “Lauth Investigations is dedicated to solving cases and assisting families. We see the impact that every case we solve has on people, and that’s one of the reasons why we pursue every case we start on. Not even a volcano can stop that."
About Lauth Investigations International: Lauth Investigations International is a multi-faceted and family-owned private investigation firm based in Indianapolis, Indiana with specialist teams based across the country and operating around the globe. They have built a celebrated reputation over 30 years within the fields of Corporate Investigations, Missing Persons, Asset Return, Attorney and Legal Support, Digital Forensics, and more while collaborating with an array of businesses, organizations, attorneys, and private clients on cases large and small. Press inquiries are welcome via the contacts listed above.
