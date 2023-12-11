Daily Session Report for Sunday, December 10, 2023

PENNSYLVANIA, December 11 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

December 10, 2023

Convened at 12 P.M.

Adjourned at 12: 05 P.M.

(Non-Voting Session)

Communications Received

Communications Received From the Senate

Voting Schedule

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

Bills on Second Consideration

Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage

Bills Signed by the Speaker

Bills Referred

HR 268 State Government

HR 269 Judiciary

HR 270 State Government

HR 271 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

HR 272 Labor And Industry

HR 273 Tourism And Economic And Recreational Development

HR 274 State Government

HR 275 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

HR 276 Rules

HR 277 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

HR 278 Children And Youth

HR 279 Transportation

HB 1673 Judiciary

HB 1674 Judiciary

HB 1675 Judiciary

HB 1676 Judiciary

HB 1677 Judiciary

HB 1845 State Government

HB 1856 Commerce

HB 1857 State Government

HB 1858 Game And Fisheries

HB 1859 Judiciary

HB 1860 Commerce

HB 1861 Finance

HB 1862 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

HB 1863 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

HB 1864 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

HB 1865 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

HB 1866 Transportation

HB 1867 Insurance

HB 1868 Agriculture And Rural Affairs

HB 1869 Agriculture And Rural Affairs

HB 1871 Health

HB 1872 Health

HB 1870 Education

HB 1873 Professional Licensure

HB 1874 Education

HB 1876 State Government

HB 1877 State Government

HB 1878 Transportation

HB 1879 Children And Youth

HB 1880 Environmental Resources And Energy

HB 1881 Health

HB 1882 Professional Licensure

HB 1883 State Government

HB 1884 Education

HB 1885 State Government

HB 1886 Education

HB 1887 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

HB 1888 Judiciary

HB 1889 Agriculture And Rural Affairs

HB 1890 State Government

HB 1891 Tourism And Economic And Recreational Development

HB 1892 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

HB 1893 Judiciary

HB 1894 Game And Fisheries

HB 1895 Finance

HB 1897 Professional Licensure

HB 1898 Education

HB 1899 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

HB 1900 Judiciary

HB 1901 State Government

Bills Recommitted

Bills ReReferred

Bills Reported from Committee

HR 113 From Judiciary as Committed

HR 269 From Judiciary as Amended

HB 1843 From Judiciary as Committed

SB 44 From Judiciary as Amended

SB 45 From Judiciary as Committed

SB 527 From Judiciary as Amended

SB 596 From Judiciary as Amended

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

House Resolutions Adopted

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until, Monday, December 11, 2023 at 12 NOON

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.