Daily Session Report for Sunday, December 10, 2023
PENNSYLVANIA, December 11 - House of Representatives
Daily Session Update
Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian
December 10, 2023
Convened at 12 P.M.
Adjourned at 12: 05 P.M.
(Non-Voting Session)
Communications Received
Communications Received From the Senate
Voting Schedule
Concurrence in Senate Amendments
Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments
Bills on Second Consideration
Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage
Bills Signed by the Speaker
Bills Referred
HR 268 State Government
HR 269 Judiciary
HR 270 State Government
HR 271 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness
HR 272 Labor And Industry
HR 273 Tourism And Economic And Recreational Development
HR 274 State Government
HR 275 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness
HR 276 Rules
HR 277 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness
HR 278 Children And Youth
HR 279 Transportation
HB 1673 Judiciary
HB 1674 Judiciary
HB 1675 Judiciary
HB 1676 Judiciary
HB 1677 Judiciary
HB 1845 State Government
HB 1856 Commerce
HB 1857 State Government
HB 1858 Game And Fisheries
HB 1859 Judiciary
HB 1860 Commerce
HB 1861 Finance
HB 1862 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities
HB 1863 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities
HB 1864 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities
HB 1865 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities
HB 1866 Transportation
HB 1867 Insurance
HB 1868 Agriculture And Rural Affairs
HB 1869 Agriculture And Rural Affairs
HB 1871 Health
HB 1872 Health
HB 1870 Education
HB 1873 Professional Licensure
HB 1874 Education
HB 1876 State Government
HB 1877 State Government
HB 1878 Transportation
HB 1879 Children And Youth
HB 1880 Environmental Resources And Energy
HB 1881 Health
HB 1882 Professional Licensure
HB 1883 State Government
HB 1884 Education
HB 1885 State Government
HB 1886 Education
HB 1887 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness
HB 1888 Judiciary
HB 1889 Agriculture And Rural Affairs
HB 1890 State Government
HB 1891 Tourism And Economic And Recreational Development
HB 1892 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities
HB 1893 Judiciary
HB 1894 Game And Fisheries
HB 1895 Finance
HB 1897 Professional Licensure
HB 1898 Education
HB 1899 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities
HB 1900 Judiciary
HB 1901 State Government
Bills Recommitted
Bills ReReferred
Bills Reported from Committee
HR 113 From Judiciary as Committed
HR 269 From Judiciary as Amended
HB 1843 From Judiciary as Committed
SB 44 From Judiciary as Amended
SB 45 From Judiciary as Committed
SB 527 From Judiciary as Amended
SB 596 From Judiciary as Amended
Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar
Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar
House Resolutions Adopted
This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.
The House of Representatives adjourned
Until, Monday, December 11, 2023 at 12 NOON
unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.