Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,387 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 447,593 in the last 365 days.

Daily Session Report for Sunday, December 10, 2023

PENNSYLVANIA, December 11 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

December 10, 2023

Convened at 12 P.M.

Adjourned at 12: 05 P.M.

 

(Non-Voting Session)

 

 

 

Communications Received

 

 

Communications Received From the Senate

 

 

Voting Schedule

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

 

 

Bills on Second Consideration

 

 

Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage

 

 

Bills Signed by the Speaker

 

 

Bills Referred

 

HR 268     State Government

HR 269     Judiciary

HR 270     State Government

HR 271     Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

HR 272     Labor And Industry

HR 273     Tourism And Economic And Recreational Development

HR 274     State Government

HR 275     Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

HR 276     Rules

HR 277     Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

HR 278     Children And Youth

HR 279     Transportation

 

HB 1673   Judiciary

HB 1674   Judiciary

HB 1675   Judiciary

HB 1676   Judiciary

HB 1677   Judiciary

HB 1845   State Government

HB 1856   Commerce

HB 1857   State Government

HB 1858   Game And Fisheries

HB 1859   Judiciary

HB 1860   Commerce

HB 1861   Finance

HB 1862   Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

HB 1863   Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

HB 1864   Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

HB 1865   Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

HB 1866   Transportation

HB 1867   Insurance

HB 1868   Agriculture And Rural Affairs

HB 1869   Agriculture And Rural Affairs

HB 1871   Health

HB 1872   Health

HB 1870   Education

HB 1873   Professional Licensure

HB 1874   Education

HB 1876   State Government

HB 1877   State Government

HB 1878   Transportation

HB 1879   Children And Youth

HB 1880   Environmental Resources And Energy

HB 1881   Health

HB 1882   Professional Licensure

HB 1883   State Government

HB 1884   Education

HB 1885   State Government

HB 1886   Education

HB 1887   Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

HB 1888   Judiciary

HB 1889   Agriculture And Rural Affairs

HB 1890   State Government

HB 1891   Tourism And Economic And Recreational Development

HB 1892   Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

HB 1893   Judiciary

HB 1894   Game And Fisheries

HB 1895   Finance

HB 1897   Professional Licensure

HB 1898   Education

HB 1899   Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

HB 1900   Judiciary

HB 1901   State Government

 

Bills Recommitted

 

 

Bills ReReferred

 

 

Bills Reported from Committee

 

HR 113        From Judiciary as Committed

HR 269        From Judiciary as Amended

 

HB 1843      From Judiciary as Committed

 

SB 44           From Judiciary as Amended

SB 45           From Judiciary as Committed

SB 527         From Judiciary as Amended

SB 596         From Judiciary as Amended

 

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

 

 

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

 

 

House Resolutions Adopted

 

 

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until, Monday, December 11, 2023  at 12 NOON

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.

You just read:

Daily Session Report for Sunday, December 10, 2023

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more