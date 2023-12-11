2023 QuoteWerks MVP and Partner Award Winners
Each year, Aspire Technologies, Inc. announces their top QuoteWerks partners and MVP
We are very proud to be a reseller of QuoteWerks which is a key element of a successful business”ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aspire Technologies, Inc., the innovative developers behind the acclaimed QuoteWerks Sales Quoting and Proposal Software, proudly unveils the distinguished recipients of the 2023 QuoteWerks Partner and MVP Awards. The awards showcase outstanding contributions from global partners and recognize exceptional individuals within the QuoteWerks community.
— Chuck Hogan
2023 Top 10 QuoteWerks World Wide Partners
In the tradition of recognizing excellence, the QuoteWerks Team proudly acknowledges the 2023 Top 10 World Wide Partners:
Quintadena, Ltd. (United Kingdom)
Prestige Quoting Ltd. (United Kingdom)
Linked Systems, Inc. (USA)
Hilltops IT (United Kingdom)
CloudTop Office (USA)
Gold Rush Technology (Australia)
First Direct Corp. (USA)
Equilibrium Consulting (USA)
Wizard Systems (United Kingdom)
Hogan Data (USA)
“Quintadena are again delighted to be the Number 1 QuoteWerks Worldwide Solution Partner (17th years in a row)! It's been a great year, loads of new features and enhancements to the product, and we're looking forward to what 2024 will bring, said Paul Hodgetts, Managing Director of Quintadena.
"Our company, Hogan Data, is very proud of our work and the products we offer. We are very proud to be a reseller of QuoteWerks which is a key element of a successful business. Quoting software is crucial for streamlining the sales process and providing accurate and timely quotes to customers,” said Chuck Hogan, President and Founder of Hogan Data. “Many of our customers are software power users and demand quality, ease of use, and require a high-quality software to assist them to be more productive and enable to stay on top of their business. QuoteWerks is the answer to all their quoting demands."
Top QuoteWerks Partners by Country
QuoteWerks is implemented internationally in over 100 countries. Aspire recognized the top partners in several countries:
Top QuoteWerks USA Partner: Linked Systems, Inc.
Top QuoteWerks United Kingdom Partner: Quintadena, Ltd.
Top QuoteWerks Canadian Partner: The Trainer's Advisory Network
Top QuoteWerks Australian Partner: Gold Rush Technology Pty, Ltd.
The 2023 QuoteWerks MVP
The QuoteWerks MVP, determined through a comprehensive survey open for three weeks, celebrates the standout individuals who have significantly impacted the QuoteWerks community. Candidates were nominated by the QuoteWerks Technical Support team, collected from customer feedback, and included a write-in option on the survey.
MVP: Matt Rose with Prestige Quoting Ltd.
Runner-Up: Denise Busam with Equilibrium Consulting LLC.
“Thrilled to have been awarded this title! Personally, with some challenges through the year, it's been a very satisfying time helping a lot of long term QuoteWerks users get even more from their CPQ system,” explained Matt Rose, Managing Director of Prestige Quoting and 2023 QuoteWerks MVP. “ With some out of the box thinking, dozens of companies are now using QuoteWerks for much more than they were in 2022. Improving efficiency and using tools such as PowerBI to analysing their data.”
The 2023 QuoteWerks MVP Survey permitted voters to optionally provide an anonymous comment about their selection.
Some of the comments from the voters about Matt Rose, the 2023 QuoteWerks MVP, were:
“He goes over and above to help and support, he almost always knows the answer straight away, if he doesn’t then he solves it quickly. Super friendly, super helpful… Matt is not just in it for the cash.”
“His knowledge of the product is exceptional.”
“Matt has always gone above and beyond to help us in all and any scenarios. Super fast replies and great service. 10/10 performance all round!”
“Super knowledgeable, always happy to help, and brilliant at what he does!”
“Matt Rose helped me come up with some amazing custom functionality, did so at reasonable price, and left the coding to be something I can tinker with at will to fine tune things. SUPER HAPPY!”
Denise Busam, the 2023 QuoteWerks MVP Runner-Up also received accolades from the voters:
“Excellent individual - always willing to go the extra mile to help.”
“We have worked with Denise for many years on QuoteWerks. She always knows the answers to our questions and has helped us with templates and workflows to make QuoteWerks a very useful tool for us.”
“Denise is knowledgeable and so professional. She is wonderful to work with!”
“Great service, knowledge and an all around stellar person!”
“Polished professional with a keen eye for detail. Her prompt, no nonsense easy to understand approach distinguishes her.”
Congratulations to all the deserving winners, and Aspire Technologies, Inc. extends best wishes to QuoteWerks staff, customers, and partners for a successful 2024 and beyond!
About Aspire Technologies, Inc. and QuoteWerks
QuoteWerks is a product of Aspire Technologies, Inc. Founded in 1993 by John C. Lewe IV, the self-funded company that focuses on development and integrations with quoting and procurement software. QuoteWerks is a scalable, highly connectable and customizable solution that increases sales productivity from single-user organizations to enterprise environments. The platform integrates with leading contact management software, as well as many MSP-centric leasing, purchasing and payments solutions, including Act!, Autotask PSA (Datto), ConnectBooster, ConnectWise PSA, GoldMine, Google Contacts, GreatAmerica, HubSpot CRM, Kaseya BMS, Microsoft Dynamics CRM, Outlook, Salesforce, SugarCRM, and Zoho CRM. QuoteWerks is used by over 88,000 users worldwide in over 101 countries. For more information, please visit www.quotewerks.com.
QuoteWerks is a registered trademark of Aspire Technologies, Inc. Other trademarks referenced are the property of their respective owners.
Brian Laufer
Aspire Technologies, Inc.
+1 407-248-1481
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other