11 December 2023

97

A meeting with the delegation of Uzbekistan was held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan

On December 11, 2023, a meeting was held between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov and the Deputy Secretary of the Security Council under the President of Uzbekistan for Foreign Policy Affairs Abdulaziz Kamilov, who arrived in Ashgabat to participate in the international conference “Dialogue - a guarantee of peace.”

At the meeting, an exchange of views took place on a wide range of issues in the development of Turkmen-Uzbek bilateral relations, including the prospects for the development of cooperation in the political-diplomatic, trade-economic and cultural-humanitarian fields.

The importance of mutual visits at the highest level, which contribute to the deepening of interstate ties, was noted.

The level of cooperation was highly assessed and the similarity of positions in maintaining security, stability and socio-economic growth in the region and beyond was confirmed.