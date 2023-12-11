EB5AN Announces Successful Repayment of EB-5 Funds in Saltaire St. Petersburg
ST. PETERSBURG, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, December 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EB5AN, a leading EB-5 investment fund manager, regional center operator, and consultancy firm, is pleased to announce the repayment of EB-5 funds for EB5AN Fund X, which invested in the Saltaire St. Petersburg EB-5 project. Saltaire St. Petersburg, a 35-story luxury condominium tower, was developed by the Kolter Group.
This milestone underscores both Kolter’s commitment to repaying investors on time and the remarkable financial success of the Saltaire St. Petersburg project.
“Developers with Kolter’s track record and experience are relatively rare in the EB-5 industry. We believe that EB-5 investors deserve safe projects like Saltaire St. Petersburg that will allow them to get their U.S. Green Cards while keeping their hard-earned funds safe,” said Sam Silverman, managing partner of EB5AN.
Kolter: A Top-Tier Real Estate Developer
With over 25 years of experience, Kolter has maintained an impeccable reputation and is one of the largest developers in the southeastern United States. At year-end 2022, Kolter had over $1.5 billion in loan commitments from leading financial institutions like Wells Fargo, PNC, and Regions Bank. Kolter has invested in over 180 projects valued at over $24 billion and has never failed to repay a loan or complete a project.
All EB-5 investments in EB5AN–Kolter projects have either been repaid or remain in good standing. All prior projects have a 100% USCIS project approval rate and 100% job creation rate for all EB-5 investors.
Silverman added: “Kolter is a top-tier developer with a flawless track record. Its strong commitment to excellence is obvious in all of its projects. Kolter has once again demonstrated its ability to execute by repaying investment funds in Saltaire St. Petersburg on time.”
Saltaire St. Petersburg: A Best-In-Class EB-5 Project
Saltaire St. Petersburg is one of the most financially successful projects in Kolter’s portfolio. All condominium units were pre-sold before construction was complete.
By the end of 2022, the project had spent more than $140 million on EB-5-eligible construction expenditures. This spending resulted in the creation of all necessary jobs for EB-5 investors.
Continued Success with Future EB5AN–Kolter Projects
EB5AN is currently offering another short duration, high yield EB-5 project developed by Kolter—Boynton Beach Multifamily. Boynton Beach Multifamily is an Urban TEA project structured as an equity investment. This project offers EB-5 investors a short 3.75-year target investment duration and an above-market 5.0% annual preferred return on their $800,000 EB-5 investment.
“We are pleased that Kolter has successfully repaid EB-5 funds in yet another project. EB5AN is confident that our future offerings will also be successful and provide EB-5 investors with a timely return of their funds and U.S. Green Cards,” said EB5AN managing partner Mike Schoenfeld.
For more information, schedule a one-on-one call with EB5AN or send an email to info@eb5an.com.
Created in 1990, the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Visa has long been a gateway to the United States for foreign nationals living abroad, as well as for those already working or studying in the U.S. on nonimmigrant visas, including H-1B, L-1B, and F-1. Thousands of families from all over the world have successfully immigrated by making a job-creating investment in a U.S.-based business enterprise. The EB-5 program has facilitated billions of dollars of foreign direct investment into the United States and created tens of thousands of jobs over the last three decades.
EB5AN is an internationally known EB-5 investment fund manager, regional center operator, and consultancy that has facilitated EB-5 investments of over $1.0 billion under the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Visa program. EB5AN works with firms in multiple industries to create high-quality direct and regional center-sponsored investment offerings throughout the United States, with a total development cost exceeding $4.1 billion. EB5AN’s portfolio of low-risk investments in world-class business ventures has served over 2,300 immigrant investors from more than 60 countries.
Sam Silverman
Created in 1990, the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Visa has long been a gateway to the United States for foreign nationals living abroad, as well as for those already working or studying in the U.S. on nonimmigrant visas, including H-1B, L-1B, and F-1. Thousands of families from all over the world have successfully immigrated by making a job-creating investment in a U.S.-based business enterprise. The EB-5 program has facilitated billions of dollars of foreign direct investment into the United States and created tens of thousands of jobs over the last three decades.
EB5AN is an internationally known EB-5 investment fund manager, regional center operator, and consultancy that has facilitated EB-5 investments of over $1.0 billion under the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Visa program. EB5AN works with firms in multiple industries to create high-quality direct and regional center-sponsored investment offerings throughout the United States, with a total development cost exceeding $4.1 billion. EB5AN’s portfolio of low-risk investments in world-class business ventures has served over 2,300 immigrant investors from more than 60 countries.
