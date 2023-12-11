A Night To Illuminate Grief: LIGHT (Love In Grief Held Together)
Stand in solidarity with all experiencing grief. Learn many tools to work with grief and embrace community in a candlelight ritual.DENVER, CO, USA, December 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A NIGHT TO ILLUMINATE GRIEF:
‘LIGHT’ MOVEMENT TO HOLD WINTER SOLSTICE CANDLELIGHT VIGIL
When: Thursday, December 21, 2023
7:00 pm to 9:00 pm
Where: First Plymouth Congregational Church,
3501 S Colorado Blvd, Englewood, CO 80113
Cell: 303-912-9806
Email: info@lightmvmt.com
Website: https://www.lightmvmt.com/
The holiday season can be a particularly challenging time for those coping with grief, which is why the LIGHT movement (Love In Grief Held Together) is hosting A Night to Illuminate Grief on the Winter Solstice, the longest night of the year. The worldwide hybrid event will take place both in-person at First Plymouth Congregational Church, 3501 S. Colorado Blvd, Englewood, CO 80113, and online via live stream here.
Led by experienced grief therapist Amy Pickett-Williams and musician Heidi Thomas, this event will offer tools and practices to help you navigate the grief journey and will conclude with a candlelight remembrance to honor all those experiencing grief around the world.
This event is sponsored by the Worship & Well-Being Center at First Plymouth Congregational Church. First Plymouth is committed to providing loving service to the wider community, standing up for social justice, and being faithful stewards of our earth. All faith and spirituality modalities are welcome.
Find out more about the LIGHT movement on their webpage: www.lightmvmt.com.
