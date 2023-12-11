Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,435 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 447,635 in the last 365 days.

A Night To Illuminate Grief: LIGHT (Love In Grief Held Together)

Stand in solidarity with all experiencing grief. Learn many tools to work with grief and embrace community in a candlelight ritual.

DENVER, CO, USA, December 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A NIGHT TO ILLUMINATE GRIEF:

‘LIGHT’ MOVEMENT TO HOLD WINTER SOLSTICE CANDLELIGHT VIGIL

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023

7:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Where: First Plymouth Congregational Church,

3501 S Colorado Blvd, Englewood, CO 80113

Cell: 303-912-9806

Email: info@lightmvmt.com

Website: https://www.lightmvmt.com/

The holiday season can be a particularly challenging time for those coping with grief, which is why the LIGHT movement (Love In Grief Held Together) is hosting A Night to Illuminate Grief on the Winter Solstice, the longest night of the year. The worldwide hybrid event will take place both in-person at First Plymouth Congregational Church, 3501 S. Colorado Blvd, Englewood, CO 80113, and online via live stream here.

Led by experienced grief therapist Amy Pickett-Williams and musician Heidi Thomas, this event will offer tools and practices to help you navigate the grief journey and will conclude with a candlelight remembrance to honor all those experiencing grief around the world.

This event is sponsored by the Worship & Well-Being Center at First Plymouth Congregational Church. First Plymouth is committed to providing loving service to the wider community, standing up for social justice, and being faithful stewards of our earth. All faith and spirituality modalities are welcome.

Find out more about the LIGHT movement on their webpage: www.lightmvmt.com.

# # #

A Night to Illuminate Grief
Light Movement
+1 303-912-9806
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
YouTube

You just read:

A Night To Illuminate Grief: LIGHT (Love In Grief Held Together)

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Emergency Services, Environment, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Human Rights, Religion, Science ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more