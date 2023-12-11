Time for Change Foundation Honored as a Finalist in Several Categories at the Third Annual Anthem Awards

Time for Change Foundation Kim Carter

TFCF Finalists for Best Local Community Engagement, Humanitarian Action & Services, Community Outreach, and Business Leader of the Year

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, December 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Time for Change Foundation announced today that it has been named a Finalist in Humanitarian Action & Services - Best Local Community Engagement, Humanitarian Action & Services - Community Outreach, Humanitarian Action & Services - Business Leader of the Year in The 3rd Annual Anthem Awards.

The International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences selects Anthem Winners. Members include Nicholas Thompson, CEO of The Atlantic; Christina Swarns, Executive Director Innocence Project; Zarna Surti, Global Creative Director, Nike Purpose; Maurice Mitchell, National Director Working Families Party, Lindsay Stein, Chief Purpose Office, Tombras, Jennifer Lotito, President & Chief Operating Officer, (RED), Lisa Sherman, President & CEO, The Ad Council, Emily Barfoot, Global Brand Director Dove, Unilever, Trovon Williams, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Communications, NAACP, Roma McCaig, Senior VP of Impact, Clif Bar, Michelle Egan, Chief Strategy Officer, NRDC, Dinah-Kareen Jean, Senior Manager, Social Innovation, Etsy, Sarah Kate Ellis, President & CEO, GLAAD, Jad Finck, Vice President of Innovation & Sustainability, Allbirds, Christopher Miller, Head of Global Activism Strategy, Ben & Jerry’s, Shayla Tait, Director of Philanthropy The Oprah Winfrey Charitable Foundation.

Since 2002, Time for Change Foundation (TFCF) has assisted homeless women and children in achieving self-sufficiency by providing housing and necessary supportive services. In response to the housing crisis and the effects of mass incarceration and family separation, TFCF implemented an array of evidence-based programs, housing, and trauma-informed approaches to address their needs. Equally important are our leadership development and advocacy projects, which are necessary to bring the voices of those most impacted by punitive policies into policy advocacy and civic engagement.

The 3rd Annual Anthem Awards winners will be announced on Tuesday, January 30th, 2024. Finalists can be celebrated online from December 5th to December 21st at Celebrate.Anthemawards.com.

Being recognized for such a prestigious award makes the work worth it. The Time for Change Foundation was birthed from my own experiences dealing with homelessness, economic disadvantages, and even incarceration. Women deserve a second chance, and I’m excited that TFCF has been able to provide that. Kim Carter, Founder, Time for Change Foundation.

The Anthem Awards was launched in response to the prevalence social good has taken within the national conversation and cultural zeitgeist in recent years. The 3rd Annual competition received over 2,000 entries from more than 30 countries worldwide. The Anthem Awards are defining a new benchmark for impactful work that inspires others to take action in their communities by amplifying the voices that spark global change. A portion of program revenue is allocated to our grant program, The Anthem Fund.

To learn more about the Time for Change Foundation, visit https://www.timeforchangefoundation.org/. To interview the founder of the Time for Change Foundation, Kim Carter, email adrienne@theipyagency.com

About The Time for Change Foundation

The mission of Time for Change Foundation is to empower disenfranchised low-income individuals and families by building leadership through evidence-based programs and housing to create self-sufficiency and thriving communities. TFCF is the national model of excellence for creating self-sufficient families and thriving communities with quality education and training programs, housing and employment programs, effective family reunification programs, and so much more. Our shared belief in the mission is the foundation upon which we execute our commitment to the success of the Time for Change Foundation. We believe the following to be true and in line with our core values, like respect, compassion, integrity, and professionalism.

About The Anthem Awards

Launched in 2021 by The Webby Awards, The Anthem Awards honors the purpose & mission-driven work of people, companies, and organizations worldwide. By amplifying the voices that spark global change, we’re defining a new benchmark for impactful work that inspires others to act in their communities. The Anthem Awards honors work across seven core causes: Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion; Education; Art & Culture; Health; Human & Civil Rights; Humanitarian Action & Services; Responsible Technology; and Sustainability, Environment, & Climate. Founded in partnership with the Ad Council, Born This Way Foundation, Feeding America, Glaad, Mozilla, NAACP, NRDC, WWF, and XQ.

About The Webby Awards

Hailed as the “Internet’s highest honor” by The New York Times, The Webby Awards is the leading international awards organization honoring excellence on the Internet, including Websites, Video Advertising, Media & PR Apps, Mobile and Voice, Social, Podcasts, and Games. Established in 1996, The Webby Awards received over 13,500 entries from all 50 states and 70 countries worldwide this year. The Webby Awards are presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS). Sponsors and Partners of The Webby Awards include Verizon, WP Engine, YouGov, Brandlive, Canva, NAACP, KPMG, Fast Company, Wall Street Journal, MediaPost, Podcast Movement, and AIGA.