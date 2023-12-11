Submit Release
City offers $2.00 of free parking this holiday season

In celebration of the holiday season, the City of Lawrence is offering all new and existing mobile payment users $2.00 of free parking in Downtown Lawrence from Saturday, Dec. 16 – Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023. Parking on Sunday, Dec. 24 and Monday, Dec. 25 will be free.

If parking in short-term, on-street meters, $2.00 of free parking is good for two hours. If parking in long-term meters, lots or garages, $2.00 of free parking will cover an entire day.

Take advantage of the promotion with either of the City’s mobile parking vendors, Passport Parking or ParkMobile. Enter the code “ParkLawrence23” at the confirmation/checkout page to receive the discount. Once the code is entered, you will be credited with $2.00 of free parking.

More information on City of Lawrence parking, including a map of parking zones and mobile payment app download links, is available online at lawrenceks.org/parking.

