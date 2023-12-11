Chelsea, State Investigators Seeing Public’s Help in Suspicious Fire 

CHELSEA — The Chelsea Fire Department and State Police Fire & Explosion Investigation Unit are asking for the public’s help as they continue to investigate last month’s three-alarm fire on Blossom Street, said Chelsea Fire Chief Leonard A. Albanese and State Fire Marshal Jon M. Davine.

“This fire had a very real chance of spreading to other buildings in a densely built residential neighborhood,” said Chief Albanese. “We’re asking anyone with information on the fire or its circumstances to share it with investigators. You can remain anonymous if you prefer. Please contact the Arson Watch Reward Program at 1-800-682-9229.”

The Chelsea Fire Department responded to 43-45 Blossom St. on the evening of Nov. 8 to find heavy fire showing on the upper floors of the vacant building. The fire quickly went to three alarms and climbed through the roof of the structure, but firefighters were able to contain it to the building of origin. No injuries were reported.

A joint investigation by the Chelsea Fire Department and State Police fire investigators determined that the fire began on the second floor of the building, which had been vacant with no gas or electricity since an accidental electrical fire on Aug. 2, 2022. Witnesses reported seeing or hearing a group of people, possibly juveniles, running from the area shortly before the Nov. 8 fire was reported. Based on the evidence gathered since that time, the fire is being investigated as suspicious.

The Arson Watch Reward Program is coordinated by the Massachusetts Property Insurance Underwriting Association and offers rewards of up to $5,000 for information that detects or prevents arson crimes. All calls are confidential.

