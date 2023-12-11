Candle with Care! December 11 is Candle Safety Day 

STOW — As Massachusetts enters the time of year when candle fires are most common, Governor Maura T. Healey has proclaimed December 11, 2023, to be Candle Safety Day and State Fire Marshal Jon M. Davine is reminding residents to follow safety guidelines.

“There have been more than 1,000 candle fires in Massachusetts over the past 10 years,” State Fire Marshal Davine said. “These fires caused 11 deaths, 191 injuries, and over $35 million in losses. More of these fires started in December than in any other month, and especially on the days leading up to Christmas. If candles are part of your celebration or decoration, please use them carefully.”

Candles are part of many holiday traditions this time of year, including Hanukkah, Christmas, and Kwanzaa. As a result, candle fires tend to peak on December 25, and December and January accounted for nearly 25% of all such incidents in the period from 2018 to 2022. State Fire Marshal Davine offered the following safety tips to reduce the risk of fire:

No matter the season, have working smoke alarms on every level of your home. Check the manufacturing date printed on the back, replace alarms that are more than 10 years old, and test alarms every month to be sure you’re protected.

Place lit candles on sturdy, non-combustible saucers or candleholders. Keep anything that can burn at least one foot away on all sides.

Always extinguish candles when you leave the room or go to sleep. Never leave a lit candle unattended.

Keep candles out of reach of children and pets. Store matches and lighters up high where kids can’t access them.

Consider switching to battery-operated flameless candles.

Flashlights are much safer than candles during a power outage. Keep batteries on hand for emergency use.

There were 115 candle fires in Massachusetts last year, and 92 took place in residential settings. The most common location was the bedroom, followed by the living room, bathroom, and kitchen. One of these fires claimed the life of a 93-year-old Kingston woman with limited mobility, and another claimed the life of a 61-year-old woman in Springfield whose home had no working smoke alarms.

Candle fires peaked in Massachusetts in 1999, with local fire departments reporting more than 340 of them. Candle Safety Day was established the following year, designating the second Monday of December to promote awareness of the problem.

“Since that time, we’ve reduced candle fires by more than 65%,” said State Fire Marshal Davine. “Let’s continue to practice safe candle use, especially around the holidays.”

For more candle safety resources, including Spanish-language information, visit the DFS website.

