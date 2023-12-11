J. Alexander’s Preparing to Open a New Location in Naples, Florida
Leadership team is looking to finalize staffing and prepare for openingNAPLES, FL, USA, December 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- J. Alexander’s®, the contemporary American restaurant known for its wood-fired cuisine, is preparing for the opening of its newest Southwest Florida location. The Naples location, J. Alexander’s 7th restaurant in Florida, is slated to open in January 2024 at 8860 Tamiami Trail North.
Having been recently ranked amongst the Best Customer Services 2024 by Forbes, J. Alexander’s is focused on providing a high-quality dining experience through their outstanding service and a menu with a wide selection of American classics, including prime rib of beef, steaks, fresh seafood, sandwiches, entrée salads, and more. The menu is complemented by a full-service bar with an outstanding wine selection.
“We are excited to be part of the Naples community and to share our carefully crafted menu and bar offerings,” said Josh Kern, CEO of SPB Hospitality. “J. Alexander’s proudly creates high-quality dining experiences, and we look forward to strengthening our Southwest Florida team with individuals who share in our commitment to exceptional hospitality.
As they prepare for opening, the local leadership team is looking to finalize the hiring of team members who share their passion for exceptional cuisine and service. To view available positions, visit https://jalexandersholdings.com/careers and select Naples, FL. Apply in-person at the restaurant or online. For more information about the Naples location, call 239-778-9095. Applicants must be 18 years or older to serve alcohol. Previous experience, alcohol certification and Serve Safe training are preferred but not required. J. Alexander’s offers part-time and full-time hourly positions with highly competitive pay.
About J. Alexander’s
J. Alexander’s is a contemporary American restaurant that has gained a reputation for its exceptional wood-fired cuisine. With a collection of polished restaurants, J. Alexander’s is committed to providing guests with the highest possible quality dining experience at any one of its 36 locations across the country.
J. Alexander’s menu features a wide selection of American classics crafted with care and attention to detail. From succulent prime rib of beef and perfectly cooked steaks to fresh seafood, sandwiches, and flavorful entrée salads, J. Alexander’s culinary offerings cater to a variety of tastes. Also, a full-service bar boasts an outstanding selection of wines, available both in glass and bottle, ensuring the perfect complement to your meal.
Visit our website at jalexanders.com to explore the menu, discover the location nearest to you, and learn more about J. Alexander's commitment to quality and exceptional dining experiences.
