Leading Futurist Roger Spitz Partners with Kogan Page for Latest Book, Cementing Publisher’s Role in Futures Thinking” — Disruptive Futures Institute

Disruptive Futures Institute - The Disruptive Futures Institute's founding Chair, Roger Spitz, has selected Kogan Page to publish his fifth book, Disrupt With Impact.

“On the back of the success of my bestselling four-volume collection ‘The Definitive Guide to Thriving on Disruption,’ I sought out a leading publisher with a global presence and influence, a distinguished track record of publishing authoritative works in the field of futures thinking, and a commitment to personalized author support. The Kogan Page team stood out as a compelling choice.”

- Roger Spitz, President of Techistential and Chair Disruptive Futures Institute

Slated for publication in September 2024, the book will be called ‘Disrupt With Impact: Achieve Business Success in an Unpredictable World.’ Designed to help readers steer their business confidently through uncertain futures with practical strategies, frameworks, and guidance, the book empowers impactful change and thriving in unpredictability.

“I’m thrilled to be working with Roger Spitz on ‘Disrupt With Impact.’ This will be a timely and essential guide to navigating the choppy waters of disruption and there’s no-one better placed to write it than Roger. This book will be a stand-out addition to our 2024 catalogue and I can’t wait to share it with the world.”

- Matt James, Commissioning Editor, Kogan Page

The world does not need another generic techno-optimist book narrowly focused on formulaic innovation or business optimization recipes. Rather than getting bogged down by fleeting trends, this book prioritizes signals over noise, investigating the fundamentals of change and evaluating their impacts.

‘Disrupt With Impact’ is the ultimate guide to thriving in today’s complex business landscapes. In a world characterized by relentless change and escalating uncertainty, this book provides practitioner frameworks and foresight for effective strategic decision-making. From tackling major challenges like sustainability and artificial intelligence to navigating geopolitical shifts and cybersecurity risks, be empowered to explore uncharted waters with a compass calibrated for the unpredictable. ‘Disrupt With Impact’ isn’t just a book; it’s your indispensable resource to uncover sustainable value creation opportunities amidst monumental shifts, as industries and business models radically transform.

Roger Spitz has dedicated his career to advising boards, leadership teams, and investors on strategy under uncertainty. As the president of Techistential, a leading climate and foresight consultancy, and in his capacity as chair of the Disruptive Futures Institute, he empowers organizations to become future-savvy. The book distills the futures intelligence garnered from a rich tapestry of experiences. It discards tired and outdated formulas, recognizing the diminishing effectiveness of pre-cooked playbooks in our unpredictable world.

For Spitz, the true impact of innovation isn’t in its disruptiveness. Rather, it lies in its ability to ignite hope, unlock new possibilities, and catalyze positive transformations across systems.

‘Disrupt With Impact’ is a guide to embracing the futures with resilience and foresight derived from advising some of the most prestigious and largest organizations in the world.

About the Author:

Roger Spitz is a futurist, author, and President of Techistential, a climate and foresight strategy consultancy. He also chairs the Disruptive Futures Institute, a global education hub empowering organizations and entrepreneurs for disruption. His frameworks for futures intelligence, resiliency, and system innovation have been featured in Fast Company, MIT Technology Review, WIRED, World Economic Forum, and Yahoo. With over two decades as global head of Technology M&A and partner in a venture capital fund, Spitz advises founders, leadership teams, boards, and shareholders on critical decisions amid uncertainty. As an international keynote speaker, Roger Spitz has shared insights with influential organizations worldwide, including Capgemini, IBM, Institute of Directors, NASA, Reuters, and Singularity University. He has guest lectured at leading academic institutions such as INSEAD, Stanford, and UC Berkeley. He is based in San Francisco, USA.

About the Disruptive Futures Institute, the World’s Capital for Understanding Disruption & Uncertainty:

Based in San Francisco, the Disruptive Futures Institute provides education, keynotes, strategic foresight, and practitioner research globally through four integrated pillars:

- Disruptive Futures Institute (Capacity Building & Programs): Helping organizations and changemakers worldwide develop futures intelligence, build foresight capabilities and resiliency through custom executive education programs, keynote talks, masterclasses, and tailored workshops.

- Techistential (Strategic Foresight): Global strategic foresight practice advising leadership teams and their organizations, boards, investors, and policymakers on anticipatory governance, sustainable value creation, and system innovation. Techistential’s real-world case studies and practitioner frameworks inform our learning programs.

- DFI Sustainability & Climate Academy: Flagship center for climate education and a career transition network, dedicated to developing mission-driven skills and expertise for sustainable futures.

- Techistential Center for Human & Artificial Intelligence: Research, policy, governance, ethics, and education to develop skills and explore the impacts of AI & Decision-Making.