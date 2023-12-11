FSC US Names Shawn Collier Director of Marketing
Collier brings over 30 years of strategic and creative marketing experience to oversee FSC’s US marketing strategiesUNITED STATES, December 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Forest Stewardship Council United States (FSC US) announced Shawn Collier has been named Director of Marketing to the nonprofit devoted to promoting environmentally sound, socially beneficial and economically prosperous management of the world’s forests. Collier brings over three decades of strategic and creative marketing expertise.
“There has never been a more important time for forests and their roles in society,” says Stuart Hale, Co-Chair of the FSC US Board of Directors. “We need an experienced marketing leader who can usher in a new chapter for the FSC US brand that reflects how we are evolving and addressing the challenges at hand. Shawn has spent his career working with companies and organizations in transition, transforming the messaging and marketing efforts to connect more meaningfully with customers and partners and drive impact across channels. He brings a combination of creativity and business acumen that will help guide and scale our marketing strategies.”
Collier will lead all aspects of the FSC US brand and marketing strategy, including marketing activation and creative, marketing effectiveness, member and stakeholder engagement, and media and strategic partnerships.
Most recently, Collier served in a dual role as Chief Marketing Officer for Advanced Diagnostics Healthcare System and Landmark Hospitality Group. Previously, he was a Principal and Strategy Director for 14 years in the brand and creative firm Origin, where he led marketing and communications efforts that helped established brands grow and enter new markets, including Texas Children’s Hospital and ExpressJet.
“Forest Stewardship Council US is at a pivotal inflection point as well-managed forests are crucial to achieving natural climate solutions while also providing sustainable resources for generations to come,” said Collier. “I can think of no better story to tell, and I am excited to be joining a world-class team increasing consumer understanding and preference for products that carry the FSC-certified label, knowing that their choice helps ensure safe and fair conditions for workers, supports Indigenous peoples’ rights, and provides strong protections for biodiversity and old growth forests.”
About the Forest Stewardship Council
The Forest Stewardship Council, the world’s most trusted forest certification, is an independent nonprofit organization that promotes environmentally sound, socially beneficial, and economically prosperous management of forests. FSC was created in 1993 to set the standards by which forests are certified, offering assurance to consumers and businesses that the wood products they buy originate from well-managed forests. Approximately 3,000 companies and more than 150 million acres of forestland are FSC certified in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. For more information visit us.fsc.org.
Shawn Collier
Forest Stewardship Council - US
+1 713-582-9497
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube