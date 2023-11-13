FSC-US Announces President Transition
Derik Frederiksen Steps Down; Stuart Hale Appointed Interim President as Board Initiates Comprehensive Search for Permanent SuccessorUNITED STATES, November 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Forest Stewardship Council-US (FSC-US), today announced the Board has initiated a comprehensive search process to identify a permanent President following Derik Frederiksen’s departure. Until a successor is named, the Board has appointed Stuart Hale, co-chair of the organization’s Board of Directors and Forestry Program Manager, US Carbon Markets Team for The Nature Conservancy as interim President, effective immediately.
“On behalf of the board, I want to thank Derik for his valuable contributions to FSC-US,” says Stuart Hale, Co-Chair of the FSC-US Board of Directors. “During Derik’s tenure, we made progress towards our strategic goals, but much work remains at this critical time.
“We will be looking for our next President to continue advancing our research in quantifying ecosystem service benefits such as the forest carbon and biodiversity impacts of FSC’s best-in-class forest management standards,” says Hale. “We must also work to make certification more accessible to land managers and certified products more prevalent for consumers. These efforts are crucial in strengthening our foundation and position FSC-US to continue to ensure safe and fair conditions for workers, support of Indigenous peoples’ rights, provide secure markets, and strong protections for biodiversity and old growth forests through our standards.”
FSC-US has engaged the international executive search firm Odgers Berndtson to lead the search for its new President. Full details on the position may be found at:
https://www.odgersberndtson.com/media/d4cipetx/ob-fsc-us-president-position-brief.pdf
About the Forest Stewardship Council
The Forest Stewardship Council, the world’s most trusted forest certification, is an independent nonprofit organization that promotes environmentally sound, socially beneficial, and economically prosperous management of forests. FSC was created in 1993 to set the standards by which forests are certified, offering assurance to consumers and businesses that the wood products they buy originate from well-managed forests. Approximately 3,000 companies and more than 150 million acres of forestland are FSC certified in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. For more information visit us.fsc.org.
