FSC US Announces New Leadership
Proven Forest Industry Leader and Former Board Co-Chair Sarah Billig Named President Effective April 15, 2024UNITED STATES, March 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Forest Stewardship Council United States (FSC US) announced the appointment of Sarah Billig as its new President following a comprehensive internal and external search. Billig steps into the role succeeding Stuart Hale, Forestry Program Manager for the US and Canada Carbon Markets Team at The Nature Conservancy, who has been serving as Interim President while also Co-Chairing the Board of Directors.
With nearly 25 years of expertise in forestry and natural resources management, Billig brings a wealth of experience to her new position. In her previous role as Stewardship Director at the Mendocino Companies, she was key in expanding sustainability initiatives, enhancing certified lands, and spearheading entry into new markets including carbon sequestration.
“Sarah is coming to us with years of experience working with FSC, including previously Co-Chairing the FSC US Board and serving on multiple committees and working groups,” said Hale. “In addition, her experiences as someone working on and managing lands within the FSC system provide Sarah with valuable perspectives on the opportunities and challenges we face in achieving our strategic goals.”
Hale went on to say, “Sarah has demonstrated herself to be a kind, thoughtful, and committed leader. We are confident that her ability to build teams and foster broad collaboration, along with her deep understanding of sustainable forest management, will empower and accelerate our progress in advancing the impacts of FSC. These include our best-in-class forest management standards, making certification and certified products more accessible, and furthering research in quantifying ecosystem service benefits such as carbon sequestration and biodiversity – all efforts that are crucial in strengthening our organization’s foundation.”
"I am eager to embark on this journey, particularly the process of learning and listening to insights that amplify the value of well-managed forests,” said Billig. “These forests serve as the lifeblood of our planet, nurturing rural communities, safeguarding clean water and air, and fortifying our resilience in the face of climate challenges."
About the Forest Stewardship Council
The Forest Stewardship Council, the world’s most trusted forest certification, is an independent nonprofit organization that promotes environmentally sound, socially beneficial, and economically prosperous management of forests. FSC was created in 1993 to set the standards by which forests are certified, offering assurance to consumers and businesses that the wood products they buy originate from well-managed forests. More than 4,000 companies and 160 million acres of forestland are FSC certified in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. For more information, visit us.fsc.org.
