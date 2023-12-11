USS Bulkeley Arrives in Piraeus, Greece

The port call to Piraeus demonstrates the strong camaraderie between the U.S. Navy and the Hellenic Navy.

“Bulkeley’s visit to Piraeus, Greece, follows a persistent presence in the Eastern Mediterranean”, said CDR. Richard D. Slye, Commanding Officer, USS Bulkeley. “I can think of no better opportunity than to experience the culture and deep history of this amazing city.”

“For almost all of us, it is our first time in this beautiful country of Greece,” said Fire Controlman 1st Class Shamus Leach. “This port visit is much needed and we are extremely thankful.”

The last U.S. Navy vessel to visit Piraeus was the USS Normandy, on December 3, 2023. The USS Gerald R. Ford ported in Piraeus on July 27, 2023.

The GRFCSG has spent a significant amount of its maiden deployment steaming with the Hellenic Navy.

Bulkeley is a part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group (GRFCSG). The GRFCSG is comprised of Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 2, the Information Warfare Commander, and the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60).

The ships of DESRON-2 within the GRFCSG are the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers USS Ramage (DDG 61), USS McFaul (DDG 74), and USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116).

The squadrons of CVW-8 embarked aboard Gerald R. Ford are the “Tridents” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 9, the “Spartans” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 70, the “Bear Aces” of Airborne Command and Control Squadron (VAW 124), the “Ragin’ Bulls” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 37, the “Blacklions” of (VFA-213), the “Golden Warriors” of (VFA-87), the “Tomcatters” of (VFA-31), the “Gray Wolves” of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 142, and the “Rawhides” of Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) 40.

For over 80 years, U.S. Naval Forces Europe-U.S. Naval Forces Africa (NAVEUR-NAVAF) has forged strategic relationships with allies and partners, leveraging a foundation of shared values to preserve security and stability.

Headquartered in Naples, Italy, NAVEUR-NAVAF operates U.S. naval forces in the U.S. European Command (USEUCOM) and U.S. Africa Command (USAFRICOM) areas of responsibility. U.S. Sixth Fleet is permanently assigned to NAVEUR-NAVAF, and employs maritime forces through the full spectrum of joint and naval operations.