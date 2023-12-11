Winndom Mattress Collection Broadens Reach Nationwide with Online Shopping Option

Winndom Logo Photo of Justin Faison

Hopewell, Va. Company bounces back from fire in March, moving to new production facility

HOPEWELL, VA, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Winndom, a family-owned mattress manufacturer headquartered in Hopewell, Va., is pleased to announce that two styles of the company’s luxury mattresses can now be ordered online and shipped direct-to-consumer to any address in the continental United States.

Also, the company has successfully bounced back from a fire that destroyed the manufacturing building in March. Since that time, Winndom has moved into a new production facility in Hopewell and is fully back in operation so that online orders can be fulfilled and shipped promptly.

Previously, the high-quality mattresses, which are handmade in Hopewell using American materials, were only available exclusively through approximately 20 family-owned and operated retail stores across Virginia.

“Recent innovations have enabled Winndom to compress and ship our custom mattresses straight to your door within one week, making the benefits of a good night’s sleep more accessible to everyone,” said Justin Faison, CEO of Winndom. “As online shopping continues to grow in popularity and the pandemic has changed consumer behaviors, we needed to follow suit to accommodate consumers who aren’t conveniently located close to one of our retail partners.”

The company’s website, winndom.com, was recently refreshed by Richmond, Va.-based agencies JLV Communications and Pruitt Resources to add an online shopping platform powered by Shopify for the Magnolia Winndom Mattress and the Dogwood Winndom Mattress, the two styles that can be selected for online shopping and shipping. Magnolia is the company’s top-selling plush mattress and Dogwood is the top-selling medium firm mattress. For more details about these two mattress styles, click here.

Founded in 1988 by the late Winn Butterworth, the company is now run by Butterworth’s daughter and son-in-law, Carman and Justin Faison. For almost four decades, the company has focused on building a diverse product line of made-to-order mattresses crafted with high-density foam and other premium features designed for maximum comfort. In addition to mattresses for traditional bed sizes, Winndom can create custom mattresses for sailboats, luxury yachts, sport fishing boats, RVs, campers, antique beds and more.

To learn more about the Winndom Mattress Collection, visit winndom.com.