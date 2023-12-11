AHEAD Dashboard: Redesigned and Improved

HIV.gov is pleased to announce the redesigned and improved America’s HIV Epidemic Analysis Dashboard (AHEAD), driven by a commitment to enhancing user experience and data availability for diverse members of our HIV community.

The AHEAD dashboard is one tool which supports and/or tracks progress of the Ending the HIV Epidemic in the U.S. (EHE) initiative. The Dashboard helps track the six EHE indicators in the 57 prioritized EHE jurisdictions, as well as for all states. The Dashboard also presents data on seven social determinants of health indicators for the same jurisdictions, providing additional context.

“User feedback has been invaluable, inspiring us to introduce AHEAD features designed to streamline workflow with our enhancements such as customization for demographic stratifications, dynamically available data sources beneath charts, geographic displays of indicator data, and many more!” – Catarina Kim, MPHTM, AHEAD Coordinator/Epidemiologist, Office of Infectious Disease and HIV/AIDS Policy, HHS

We encourage individuals and organizations in all the jurisdictions to use AHEAD to visualize HIV data for policy and program development, create customized charts for their EHE data support needs, and learn more about their community.

AHEAD was developed and is managed by the HIV.gov team at the HHS Office of Infectious Disease and HIV/AIDS Policy with support from the Minority HIV/AIDS Fund and in collaboration with CDC’s Division of HIV Prevention.

What is EHE?

The EHE initiative, a leading component of the work by HHS to implement the National HIV/AIDS Strategy, aims to reduce new HIV infections in the United States by 90% by 2030. Focusing additional resources in 57 jurisdictions where they are needed most, the EHE initiative has scaled up four science-based strategies focusing on ending the epidemic: diagnose, treat, prevent, and respond.

