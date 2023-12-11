SCDC Welcomes Lillian Jeán as Chief Financial Officer of S.H.A.R.E. Integrated Construction Services
I am honored to join S.H.A.R.E. Integrated Construction Services. My aim is to fortify financial endeavors and foster a collaborative environment that empowers our team to excel.”HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp (SCDC) proudly announces the appointment of Lillian Jeán as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of its subsidiary, S.H.A.R.E. Integrated Construction Services. In her new capacity, Ms. Jeán will assume direct oversight of pivotal departments, including Accounting, Human Resources, and Strategy. Reporting directly to Chief Executive Officer, Diego Vilchis, her role signifies a pivotal advancement in fortifying the financial framework essential for constructing and cultivating integral components within SCDC's Class A multifamily communities.
Bringing over three decades of comprehensive experience spanning Finance, Operations, IT, and Human Resources across diverse sectors including Retail, Healthcare, Government, Manufacturing, Contracts, Real Estate, Construction, Property Management, and Hospitality, Ms. Jeán's financial acumen has left an indelible mark in government, private, and luxury residential sectors. Noteworthy is her management of $277M in Private Equity Various Trusts & LLCs within Portfolios, alongside her stewardship of a $199M 5 Star Forbes Luxury Resort & Spa, inclusive of 5 F&B Venues, Retail & Kids Camp, and a $496M Luxury Residences, HOA, and Association Portfolios. Her collaborative prowess spans for-profit, non-profit, and governmental spheres, testifying to her adeptness in navigating complex financial portfolios.
A graduate from the National College University in Puerto Rico with an MBA in Business Finance and Administration, Ms. Jeán's C-Level experience shines through her collaborative approach. With a robust background in Treasury and M&A (Mergers and Acquisitions), her expertise aligns seamlessly with the organization’s needs, complemented by her involvement with SHRM (Society for Human Resources Management). Her leadership extends beyond financial expertise, integrating people-centered practices encompassing coaching, mentoring, and training, while fostering team morale and promoting best audit practices.
Notably tri-lingual in English, Spanish, and Italian, Ms. Jeán finds joy in spending time with her two daughters and granddaughter. Her consulting career has seen her traverse the globe owing to increase cultural exposure.
Chief Visionary Officer, Odell Abdur-Raheem, of S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp, expresses, “We are thrilled to welcome Lillian Jeán to our team as the CFO of S.H.A.R.E. Integrated Construction Services. Her extensive experience and strategic approach in financial leadership perfectly align with our commitment to financial transparency and accountability.”
"Lillian Jeán remarks, "I am honored to join S.H.A.R.E. Integrated Construction Services, and I look forward to contributing to its continued success and growth. My aim is to not only fortify our financial endeavors but also to foster a collaborative environment that encourages creativity and empowers our team to excel."
Lillian Jeán's proven track record in steering financial strategies across diverse sectors coupled with her dedication to fostering a culture of collaboration and innovation makes her an invaluable asset. We eagerly anticipate her contributions in propelling S.H.A.R.E. Integrated Construction Services to new heights of success, reinforcing our mission to create sustainable, thriving communities that positively impact lives.
About S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp (SCDC)
S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp (SCDC) is a problem-solving production company via the vehicle of multi-family real estate. SCDC develops, builds, sells, and manages Class A luxury multifamily apartment buildings. The company offers superior profit margins for its investors, offers maximum value and quality to tenants, and contributes exceptional housing and jobs to the communities it serves. Through its unique win-win-win-win business model, SCDC has a transformative impact on lives and fosters positive changes within communities.
S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp is headquartered in Houston. For more information, please visit https://www.sharecommunitydevelopmentcorp.com
