COLETTI’s Newest Coffee Maker Turns a YETI Tumbler Into a Travel French Press
Camping coffee company COLETTI announced their newest line of coffee makers. Designed to upgrade the YETI Rambler by turning the tumbler into a french press.
... we wanted to focus on convenience and portability. Our engineers did an amazing job with the design by creating simple solutions to features we knew we needed.”VOLCANO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- COLETTI Coffee has designed, developed, and released their smallest coffee maker to date. A simple yet effective design transforms the 14 oz YETI Rambler Mug into a french press. Dubbed the “Rambler Press,” COLETTI hopes to provide a new solution for coffee brewers that are on-the-go. COLETTI says there are more upgrades planned for YETI tumblers of all sizes.
— Pastor Joshua Gilliam, President of COLETTI Coffee
The COLETTI ‘Rambler Press’ is made of carbon fiber reinforced silicon carbide, which allows it to stand up to the high temperature and pressure of coffee brewing. The device features a drinkable lid and a high quality mesh for superior convenience and enjoyability. Pour the brewed coffee into another container or drink it directly from the 14 oz Rambler mug, COLETTI guarantees little-to-no coffee grounds in a fresh brew.
“We wanted to make something new,” COLETTI Coffee President Pastor Joshua Gilliam explained how they came up with the idea of their Rambler french press attachment. “It’s really quite ingenious,” Pastor Gilliam continued, “... we wanted to focus on convenience and portability. Our engineers did an amazing job with the design by creating simple solutions to features we knew we needed.” The device can be easily taken apart and stored in either a tumbler or bag, as well as making it easier to clean in a dishwasher.
While the focus is on campers, Pastor Gilliam mentioned how the device is great for people driving to work. Where they can prepare the coffee brew at home, let the beans steep while driving, and press the plunger once they arrive at work. Similarly, brewers can do all these steps at work without having to take up the extra space with a whole coffee maker.
The COLETTI Rambler Press attachment is available today on Amazon and on the COLETTI website.
COLETTI has plans to release a french press attachment for the very popular 20 oz YETI Rambler in the near future. Along with other unique attachments designed to upgrade YETI Ramblers and other kinds of tumblers. The camping coffee company wants to utilize different kinds of brewing techniques so campers can choose their preferred mode of coffee making.
COLETTI’s commitments go beyond camping and coffee brewing. Along with product development and marketing, the company provides financial support to “religious freedom efforts in places where there is little to religious freedom.” The company has US-Based customer service during weekdays and can be contacted through email. Both wholesale and affiliate marketing opportunities are available at COLETTI, interested parties should contact kyle@coletticoffee.com for further information.
Joshua Gilliam
COLETTI Coffee
+1 866-798-4492
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube