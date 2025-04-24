Bozeman LLC Launches New Camping Gear Brand 'Bozeman Outdoors' with Debut Product: The Bozeman Camping Pillow

Camping Pillow Now Available on Amazon

Bozeman LLC announced today the launch of Bozeman Outdoors—a new brand focused on practical, high-quality gear for the modern camper. Now available on Amazon.

We’ve been listening to the camping community, and we’re creating the kind of gear campers are already searching for.” — Spokesperson for Bozeman LLC

SUTTER CREEK, CA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Designed for real use in real campsites, Bozeman Outdoors will offer outdoor gear that emphasizes comfort, simplicity, and reliability. While COLETTI will remain dedicated to outdoor coffee, Bozeman Outdoors marks a significant expansion into everyday camping essentials. Find the new brand on Amazon “We’re excited to launch Bozeman Outdoors, as a way to provide practical camping essentials that are made with high quality craftsmanship and sold for competitive prices,” said a spokesperson for Bozeman LLC. “We’ve been listening to the camping community, and we’re creating the kind of gear campers are already searching for.”A Better Night’s Sleep in the WildThe Bozeman Camping Pillow is built for comfort without compromise. Unlike inflatable pillows, which often leak or deflate overnight, Bozeman’s pillow features premium shredded memory foam—soft but supportive, and designed to mimic the feel of home.Each 2-pack includes two medium-firm pillows that compress into compact travel sacks, making them easy to pack and carry. A washable, water-resistant cover keeps things clean and camp-ready, while bonus add-ons—like an included sleeping mask and earplugs—help campers get deep sleep even near noisy campsites.Early feedback from product testers has highlighted the pillow’s reliability, softness, and ergonomic support—especially for campers who dislike inflatable designs. With no air valve to fail and no synthetic crinkle, this pillow aims to be a go-to sleep solution for tents, trucks, and trails alike.Amazon-First LaunchBozeman Outdoors products will launch exclusively on Amazon, allowing customers to find gear quickly and easily. The Bozeman Camping Pillow 2-Pack is available now, with more product releases slated for 2025.Bozeman LLC is a veteran-founded company based in California. Known for COLETTI’s best-selling coffee gear, the team brings the same level of attention and craftsmanship to Bozeman Outdoors—building gear that works, lasts, and travels well.For more information, search “Bozeman Camping Pillow” on Amazon.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.