Sacramento Small-Business Featured on Amazon for Notable Military Service

COLETTI Coffee Featured on Amazon's Veterans Day Article

Local business COLETTI was recently featured by Amazon for Veterans Day.

[We] donate 10% of profits to champion religious freedom around the globe.” — COLETTI Coffee

SUTTER CREEK, CA, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Local business COLETTI Coffee, an ecommerce camping‑coffee brand based in Amador County, was recently featured by Amazon for Veterans Day. The page is featured here https://amazon.com/veteranowned ). COLETTI was also recognized by the Sacramento District as the 2024 Veteran‑Owned Small Business of the Year.COLETTI Coffee is led by its founder, Joshua Gilliam, who started the small camping brand 10 years ago while still actively serving in the U.S. Army. Josh’s military service and strong community leadership are a major reason the company has been recognized over the last two years.Chaplain (Lieutenant Colonel) Joshua Gilliam began his Army career at the United States Military Academy at West Point in 1996. There, he met his future bride, Kathryn McClintock of Monmouth, IL, who was doing a semester‑long exchange from the United States Naval Academy.Josh was commissioned as an infantry officer in 2000. As a platoon leader, he served in the 82nd Airborne Division and the 1st Ranger Battalion. At the same time, Katie served as an Air Intelligence Officer in the Marine Corps.A few years later, while coaching new lieutenants as a platoon trainer at the Infantry Officer Basic Course, Josh and Katie sensed a call to full‑time Army ministry and left the military to prepare for the chaplaincy.While completing seminary at Beacon University, Josh served as an associate pastor at Christ Community Church in Columbus, Georgia. They then spent a year on staff at the International House of Prayer in Kansas City before Josh recommissioned into active service as a chaplain.As a battalion chaplain, Josh first served the 187th Ordnance Battalion at Fort Jackson. Highlights from this time include a thriving coffeehouse ministry where Josh baptized 200 soldiers.The Gilliams then spent three years with 3rd Battalion, 10th Special Forces Group, at Fort Carson, Colorado—with Josh deploying to Iraq, Qatar, and Uganda.Later, Josh was assigned as brigade chaplain of the 1st Combat Aviation Brigade at Fort Riley, Kansas, and deployed with them to Afghanistan for nine months. While there, Josh started and led a thriving church in Kandahar and had the privilege of witnessing many conversions.After receiving a Master of Arts in Islamic Studies from Columbia International University in 2016, Josh taught world religions and leadership at the Command and General Staff College for the next three years. During this time, the Gilliams started a house church that evolved into a new chapel called Christ Fellowship.The Gilliams were then stationed in Grafenwoehr, Germany, where Josh served as the community pastor for a 10,000‑person military‑family village. In the summer of 2020, Josh was reassigned to the United States European Command, where he helped NATO countries establish and grow chaplaincies of their own.By 2024, Chaplain (Lieutenant Colonel) Joshua Gilliam committed full‑time to COLETTI Coffee, retiring after more than two decades of military service. He is a graduate of the Command and General Staff College; the Chaplain and Maneuver Career Courses; the Chaplain and Infantry Basic Courses; and the U.S. Army Jumpmaster, Ranger, Airborne, Air Assault, and Combat Diver Qualification Courses.Today, Joshua Gilliam leads COLETTI Coffee with principles of faith and military excellence. The company continues its commitment to donate 10% of profits to champion religious freedom around the globe.COLETTI Coffee is a best‑selling brand on Amazon, recognized as the most‑purchased camping coffee percolator brand on the site. Josh continues to push his team to innovate and grow—this year launching their brand‑new electric percolator , based on their best‑selling campfire percolator.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.