The International Surface Event is announcing an exciting partnership with the American Society of Interior Designers

TISE x ASID are announcing an exciting partnership at their upcoming SURFACES event on Jan 24-26, 2024.

ASID Inside SURFACES Tour Hosts Wendy Glaister and Shane Jones will introduce 50 designers to experience The International Surface Event (TISE) like never before, by offering a two-day events program with exciting brand discovery.

The International Surface Event (TISE) mega event includes SURFACES, StonExpo and TileExpo offers design, surface and construction professionals access to over 600 leading surface, stone, tile and mosaic exhibitors.

ASID, founded in 1975, is the oldest, largest and only multi-disciplinary professional organization for interior designers, interior design students and the manufacturers and suppliers who support the profession.