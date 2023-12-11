TIGHITCO, INC. SECURES NEW CONTRACT FROM COLLINS AEROSPACE
We are thrilled about our partnership with Collins Aerospace and to be awarded this new multi-year contract.”CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, USA, December 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TIGHITCO, Inc., a leading provider of aerospace and defense products, announced this week that their Insulation Products Group, TIGHITCO LATIN AMERICA, has been awarded a new multi-year, “Life of Program” contract from Collins Aerospace. The contract covers Sheetmetal Assemblies and Thermal Products for a mix of platforms, including Sikorsky CH-53K and Boeing 787 & 767 aircraft. The total value of the contract is estimated at just over $40M.
TIGHITCO LATIN AMERICA, with facilities in Chihuahua, Mexico, has provided high-quality products for the aerospace industry for many years, with Collins Aerospace being a strong collaboration partner. This contract solidifies a strong working relationship between the two companies and is a testament to TIGHITCO's commitment to providing high-quality products and services to their clients.
"We are thrilled about our partnership with Collins Aerospace and to be awarded this new multi-year contract," said Mark Withrow, CEO of TIGHITCO, Inc. "This contract exemplifies the hard work and dedication of our team at TIGHITCO LATIN AMERICA and our commitment to providing the best products and services to our valued customers. We look forward to continuing to support Collins Aerospace and their platforms for many years to come."
TIGHITCO, Inc. is proud to be a trusted partner of Collins Aerospace. With this new contract, TIGHITCO is poised for continued success and looks forward to the opportunities ahead. For more information about TIGHITCO, Inc. and their products and services, please visit their website at www.tighitco.com.
About TIGHITCO
Since 1944, TIGHITCO has been a leader in the aerospace and defense industry. The Aerostructures Division was established in 1972. With a prime focus on advanced composite aerostructures, metallic, soft goods and molded insulation systems, sheetmetal forming and MRO, TIGHITCO has developed a reputation as a key player in the industry. TIGHITCO’s meticulous craftsmanship achieves the high quality that the aerospace industry demands, providing full lifecycle support of all products from conceptual design development, to testing and first-part qualification/certification.
Being fully integrated, and able to move through analysis, tooling, and fabrication quickly, TIGHITCO will make any project easily transition from a build-to-print to a quality part. TIGHITCO offers full-service solutions; maintaining the unique ability to incorporate engineering expertise and manufacturing talent to rapidly produce new products for defense and commercial customers. TIGHITCO is Nadcap and ISO 9001:2015 and AS9100D accredited, with a proven track record of nearly five decades of manufacturing.
