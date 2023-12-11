Macao Polytechnic University hosted the 22nd Macao-wide English Speech Contest to cultivate English talents in Macao

MACAU, December 11 - To promote the cultivation of international English talents in Macao and to promote Macao to serve as an English learning and training base in the Greater Bay Area, Macao Polytechnic University (MPU) hosted the 22nd Macao-wide English Speech Contest & 29th “21st Century Cup” National English Speaking Competition Macao Regional Contest. Nearly 60 schools from universities, secondary schools and primary schools in Macao participated. The finals were held recently at the MPU Auditorium. After fierce competition, MPU students finally won the championship and first runner-up in the college category of the Contest. The champion will represent Macao in the National English Speech Contest. Lily Lim, the representative of the organizer and Deputy Director of MPU-Bell Centre of English said that the Macao-wide English Speech Contest has been cooperating with China Daily in 2005 to organize the "21st Century Cup" National English Speaking Competition Macao Regional Contest. It aims to provide young students in Macao with opportunities to meet and exchange with national elites, improve students' English speaking skills, and cultivate their pioneering and innovative spirits, as well as telling the story of Macao.

This year’s Contest has entered its 22nd year. Various sectors of society and schools have supported the competition with enthusiastic response. More than a thousand students participated in the Contest this year, with the number reaching a record high. Qualified outstanding contestants of this Contest can participate in the National English Speaking Competition to enhance the comprehensive competitiveness of young students in Macao.

The Macao-wide English Speech Contest started in 2002, aiming to promote the application of English in Macao in the era of globalization. In order to encourage people from different sectors of the society to learn English and to stimulate the improvement of English teaching quality, MPU has been holding the Macao-wide English Speech Contest for more than 20 years. Since the 4th Macao-wide English Speech Contest in 2005, MPU has been cooperating with the China Daily "21st Century Cup" National English Speaking Competition to enable the winners of the Macao-wide English Speech Contest to participate in national competitions. Over the years, MPU has provided the students of colleges, secondary schools and primary schools in Macao who won the Macao Regional Contest to participate into national English speaking competitions.

The theme of the 22nd Macao-wide English Speech Contest is “Health”. Under this theme, the subtopics for the different categories are: “Challenges for a Healthy World” (College Category), “The Future of Health” (Senior High School Category), “Making Macao a Healthy Place” (Junior High School Category), “Why Health and Fitness are Important for Everyone” (Upper Primary School Category) and “My Favourite Ways to Keep Fit and Healthy” (Lower Primary School Category). The contestants demonstrated their good English pronunciation, fluent expressions, engaging presentations, as well as their eloquence and quick thinking during the Q & A session. After fierce competition in the preliminary round and finals, the results are as follows: Champion of College Category MENG Jiayi (Macao Polytechnic University), First Runner-up ZHU Yifan (Macao Polytechnic University), and Second Runner-up Vong Nga In (Macao University of Science and Technology); Champion of Senior High School Category POLASEK Vit (Macau Anglican College), First Runner-up HUANG Seong Fong (Macau Anglican College), Second Runner-up LEONG Sin Ian (Santa Rosa de Lima English Secondary School) and Best Speaker from Chinese-medium School SERCOMBE Mercedes MOU Gar Bo (Hou Kong Middle School); Champion of Junior High School Category WONG Sam I Madelyn (Premier School Affiliated to Hou Kong Middle School), First Runner-up LAO Pak In (Premier School Affiliated to Hou Kong Middle School), Second Runner-up XU Ka Kei (Santa Rosa de Lima English Secondary School) and Best Speaker from Chinese-medium School WONG Sam I Madelyn (Premier School Affiliated to Hou Kong Middle School); Champion of Upper Primary School Category LEI Hong Weng Miguel (Macau Anglican College), First Runner-up SO Chon Hei Jasper (The International School of Macao), Second Runner-up POHL Teresa (Macau Anglican College) and Best Speaker from Chinese-medium School IEONG U Fan (Premier School Affiliated to Hou Kong Middle School); Champion of Lower Primary School Category CHANG Si Ioi (Hou Kong Primary School), First Runner-up LAO I Chon (Pui Ching Middle School Macau), Second Runner-up WONG Pui Lam (Premier School Affiliated to Hou Kong Middle School) and Best Speaker from Chinese-medium School CHANG Si Ioi (Hou Kong Primary School).