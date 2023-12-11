SABESP – MATERIAL FACT
SAO PAULO, SAO PAULO, BRAZIL, December 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – Sabesp (“Company” or “Sabesp”), pursuant to the provisions CVM Resolution nº 44, of August 23, 2021, and in continuity to the Material Fact released on December 7, 2023, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that, on December 8, 2023 the São Paulo State Governor sanctioned the Bill of Law No.1501/2023, passing it into State Law No. 17,853/2023.
The aforementioned Law is available on the link: State Law No. 17,853/2023
The Company will keep the market informed of any developments related to the subject matter of this Material Fact.
Contatos de RI
The aforementioned Law is available on the link: State Law No. 17,853/2023
The Company will keep the market informed of any developments related to the subject matter of this Material Fact.
Contatos de RI
SABESP
+55 11 3388-8793
sabesp.ri@sabesp.com.br