Sync/Async Replication from 300+ Sources to On-Premises Appliance with SourceConnect™ Replication

CASTRO VALLEY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- StoneFly, Inc., a leader in storage, hyperconverged, backup and disaster recovery, and cloud solutions, introduces SourceConnect™ Replication—an innovative on-premises appliance designed to streamline data replication for modern enterprises. Equipped with built-in connectors for 300+ sources, including popular platforms such as SalesForce, MySQL, PostGreSQL, and various enterprise applications, SourceConnect Replication enables seamless synchronization of data to a centralized target storage location. This centralized data hub can be utilized for various purposes, ranging from backups and analytics to testing and more, providing a versatile solution for businesses.

Addressing Data Replication Challenges with SourceConnect™ Replication

Enterprises grapple with the escalating complexity of seamlessly replicating data from diverse applications and databases. The traditional methods demand intricate coding and extensive testing, often resulting in time overruns and resource drain.

SourceConnect Replication steps in as the seamless solution:

• Application Diversity: Each application operates on distinct architectures, making it difficult to create a uniform replication process. SourceConnect Replication with its extensive repertoire of 300+ connectors allows easy integration and synchronization of diverse applications to the on-site appliance.

• Coding Complexities: Manual coding for replication is not only time-consuming but also error-prone, potentially leading to data integrity issues. SourceConnect Replication eradicates this need for manual coding, simplifying the replication process.

• Time and Resource Constraints: Setting up replication demands significant time investment, hindering swift decision-making and data analysis. SourceConnect Replication, with its user-friendly interface and built-in connectors, streamlines the replication process, saving both time and resources.

Enterprises can now synchronize data, whether asynchronously or in real-time, from various applications like SalesForce, MySQL, PostGreSQL, and many more to their on-site appliance effortlessly, empowering them with a streamlined data replication solution.

"We understand the intricacies involved in replicating data from a multitude of enterprise applications. SourceConnect Replication liberates administrators from these complexities," said John Harris, Technical Sales Director at StoneFly, Inc.

Available Now

SourceConnect Replication is available for immediate implementation. To learn more about how this transformative solution can streamline your data replication processes, visit https://stonefly.com/sourceconnect-replication-analytics-backups/ or contact our sales team at sales@stonefly.com for inquiries.

About StoneFly, Inc.

StoneFly, Inc., headquartered in Hayward, California, is a leading provider of storage, backup, disaster recovery, and cloud solutions. With a legacy of innovation and a dedication to data protection and security, StoneFly delivers cutting-edge enterprise solutions to organizations globally.