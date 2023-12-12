Pinnacle Infotech to Showcase Innovative BIM Solutions at Japan Build 2023
The Global BIM Leader Redefines Possibilities with Cutting-Edge Technology – PiVDC Demo to Go Live!
As we participate in Japan Build, we look forward to engaging with the local industry, sharing our expertise, and forging partnerships that will drive the adoption of advanced BIM technologies”TOKYO, JAPAN, December 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pinnacle Infotech, the global leader in Building Information Modeling (BIM) solutions, is set to significantly impact Japan Build 2023. As one of the most anticipated events in the construction industry, Japan Build will take place at Tokyo Big Sight from December 13 to 15, 2023. Pinnacle Infotech will be at Booth No. 29-6, actively engaging with attendees throughout the event.
— Mr. Bimal Patwari, Co-founder and CEO of Pinnacle Infotech
Having worked across 43 countries and delivered over 15000 projects for more than 2000, Pinnacle Infotech is now ready to take the Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) sector in Japan by storm. Pinnacle Infotech reaffirms its commitment to excellence with the ISO 19650 certificate, underscoring its dedication to providing outstanding BIM software and solutions. At Japan Build, the company will showcase its prowess in BIM and unveil its homegrown technology - PiVDC, a plug-in solution for Revit that catalyzes collaboration, enhances efficiency, reduces cost, and drives innovation in building design and construction. As a highlight of the event, Pinnacle Infotech will be conducting live demonstrations of PiVDC, their groundbreaking technology of VDC tools and add-ins.
Talking about the partaking, Mr. Bimal Patwari, Co-founder and CEO of Pinnacle Infotech, expressed his enthusiasm for the company's foray into the Japanese market, emphasizing Pinnacle's commitment to fostering innovation and excellence in the construction industry. He stated, "Japan holds immense potential for growth and collaboration in BIM. Pinnacle Infotech envisions a future where our cutting-edge BIM solutions contribute to developing sustainable construction practices in Japan. Trusted by the world, our three decades of excellence in delivering top-notch BIM services are poised to change the skyline of Japan. We invite the Japanese AEC fraternity to join the BIM revolution with Pinnacle Infotech!”
In addition to PiVDC, at Japan Build, the attendees will be able to explore the cutting-edge world of BIM technology with Pinnacle Infotech! Meeting the team at the event, you can find out how their services eliminate design-construction gaps, ensuring seamless project execution. The company will showcase how it excels in transforming data into advanced BIM models, enhancing productivity while adhering to Japanese construction standards.
"As we participate in Japan Build, we look forward to engaging with the local industry, sharing our expertise, and forging partnerships that will drive the adoption of advanced BIM technologies. Our goal is to empower Japanese AEC firms with the tools and insights they need to navigate the complexities of modern construction. Japan Build provides an ideal platform for us to showcase our capabilities, learn from industry leaders, and contribute to advancing the BIM construction landscape in Japan," Mr. Bimal Patwari, Co-founder and CEO of Pinnacle Infotech, further added.
With a steadfast commitment to pushing the boundaries of BIM technology, Pinnacle Infotech stands out as a beacon of excellence in construction design and automation. The company’s comprehensive suite of BIM solutions covers the entire spectrum, from 3D to 7D, enabling seamless project coordination, collaboration, and asset management.
Pinnacle Infotech has earned several laurels all over the globe for its outstanding work, the most recent being the Autodesk Imagine Awards, 2023, in the “Making an Impact in the AEC Industry” category for the Amazon AWS Project in Jakarta.
The company’s portfolio features an impressive array of iconic projects, including the Facebook Data Center and Denver International Airport - USA, Dubai International Airport - UAE, Lords Cricket Ground - UK, Hougang Interchange Station and Tunnels - Singapore, New Children's Hospital – Ireland, and The Avenues Mall – Saudi Arabia. The company’s significant contribution can be seen in its work for the Lusail Stadium in Qatar. This monumental endeavor, featured in Autodesk's video, is a testament to their prowess in the field of BIM. These endeavors demonstrate the company's unwavering commitment to excellence, innovation, and sustainability in construction and engineering.
At Japan Build, Pinnacle Infotech invites attendees to explore the future of construction technology. This is going to be a great opportunity to engage with their experts, participate in live demonstrations, and be a part of thought-provoking discussions on the evolving landscape of the AEC industry.
