Sofema Online extends the EASA Part 145 Safety Management System Learning Path Diploma till the end of this year
Sofema Online has added the Aviation Management of Change course to its highly successful EASA Part 145 Safety Management System Diploma.SOFIA, BULGARIA, December 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The leader in aviation regulatory training, Sofema Online, announced that the EASA Part 145 Safety Management System Diploma has been extended till the 31st of December 2023, with a newly added online course on Aviation Management of Change for AM, NPs & Business Area Owners.
EASA Part 145 Safety Management System Learning Path Diploma
The Diploma consists of 9 different courses (each one is certificated) which together provide aviation professionals with exposure to all relevant and associated subject matter:
>> Aviation Safety Management Systems Implementation: Deep dive into effective safety management
>> Root Cause Analysis for Managers, Quality, and Safety (SMS) Practitioners: The art of identifying underlying causes in aviation incidents
>> Aircraft Accident Investigation Process & Procedures: Insights into thorough accident investigations
>> SMS Advanced Techniques for Safety Practitioners – EASA Compliant: Safety skills upgrade with advanced techniques
>> Aviation SMS Practical Safety Auditing & Setting Performance Indicators (Recurrent): Enhanced auditing skills
>> Developing & Maintaining SMS Compliance in an MRO and 145 for Quality & Safety Personnel: Focus on compliance in maintenance operations
>> Practical Crisis Management and Emergency Response Planning: Awareness of any crisis with this course
>> Maintenance Error Management System & MEDA Training Program: Error management in maintenance
>> Aviation Management of Change for AM, NP’s & Business Area Owners: Managing change effectively in aviation – NEW
Notes:
On completion of all 9 courses, the student is eligible to receive a hard copy diploma.
For details email team@sassofia.com
Steve Bentley
Sofema Online
team@sassofia.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
YouTube