15th Annual Christmas Carol Sing-Along December 17th

This is a press release from TCH Consulting:

World-renown harpist Anna Maria Mendieta from San Francisco, will bring special Christmas music for the 15th Annual Christmas Carol Sing-Along at First Presbyterian Church-Ukiah, Sunday, Dec. 17 at 5:30 p.m.

This marks the fifteenth year that a local church has sponsored a free gift to the community – a Christmas Carol Sing-Along.

Under the direction of Denise Beckler and Carole Hester there will be many special attractions at the popular free event Sunday, December 17 at 5:30 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church-Ukiah (corner of Dora and Perkins Streets, Ukiah).

Specially featured artist returning to Ukiah is world-renown harpist Anna Maria Mendieta from San Francisco, who will bring special Christmas music. Families won’t want to miss hearing her talented playing.

A community ensemble, directed by Les Pfutzenreuter, former Conductor of Ukiah Symphony Orchestra; Les Boek, vocalist and Gwen van Wyck, dancer, round out the special event. Pianist for the event is Denise Beckler.

Harpist Anna Maria Mendieta is a soloist, orchestral musician, recording artist and teacher. She is the principle harpist with the Sacramento Philharmonic and has performed as a soloist and as a member with many symphony orchestras and chamber music groups across the country. She has received international recognition as “an exceptional soloist.” She has played before kings and queens, popes, governments and other international dignitaries.

Receptacles for cash donations will be available for Redwood Gospel Mission’s Center for Hope. Serving the homeless in our community

For more information, contact Beckler at 707/468-9235 or [email protected] or Hester at 707/972-2795 or [email protected]