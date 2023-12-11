AVer Europe Achieves Klick&Show K-FX Certification for Select Products

AVer Europe & Kindermann Partnership

Aver Europe is excited to announce the expansion of its strategic partnership with Kindermann, a technology company specialising in innovative AV solutions.

ROTTERDAM, THE NETHERLANDS, December 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AVer Information Europe B.V., a leading provider of education and video conferencing solutions, is excited to announce the expansion of its strategic partnership with Kindermann, a pioneering technology company specialising in innovative AV solutions. In a significant development, AVer's renowned video conferencing products, including the VB342PRO, VC520PRO2, CAM550, and FONE540, have now achieved Klick&Show K-FX certification from Kindermann, further enhancing their compatibility and performance within wireless BYOM (Bring Your Own Meeting) environments.

Kindermann's Klick&Show K-FX certification signifies seamless integration with AVer's high-performance cameras, enabling a wireless BYOM experience without the need for USB cables. This certification underscores the commitment of both AVer and Kindermann to providing businesses with cutting-edge collaboration solutions that simplify meeting setups and elevate user experiences.

"The achievement of Klick&Show K-FX certification is a testament to our dedication to delivering innovative and reliable solutions to our customers," said Rene Buhay, Senior Vice President of Sales & Marketing at AVer Europe. "This milestone strengthens our partnership with Kindermann and ensures that our VB342PRO, VC520PRO2, CAM550, and FONE540 products deliver unparalleled performance in wireless BYOM scenarios. We are excited about the enhanced capabilities this certification brings to our users."

Jose Rincon, Head of Product Management at AVer Europe, added, "Kindermann's rigorous testing and certification process have validated the exceptional quality and functionality of our video conferencing products. Achieving Klick&Show K-FX certification aligns with our mission to provide businesses with seamless and reliable collaboration solutions. This partnership with Kindermann continues to drive innovation in the AV industry."

The Klick&Show K-FX certified AVer products offer businesses a comprehensive solution, combining the excellence of AVer's video conferencing solutions with the advanced wireless BYOM capabilities provided by Kindermann.

"We are proud to have won AVer for our worldwide certification programme. This is a significant further step in our global expansion with Klick&Show. Both companies have very high-quality standards and with the certification we are giving customers the promise that our products will work together perfectly not only today, but also in the future", said Jens Zechmeister, Global Market Development Manager Klick&Show at Kindermann.

For more information about AVer Europe and Kindermann's collaborative efforts, please visit www.avereurope.com

About AVer Europe:

AVer Information Europe B.V. is a global provider of video conferencing solutions, offering a wide range of innovative products that enable businesses and education institutions to connect and collaborate effectively. With a commitment to delivering high-quality audio and video experiences, AVer's solutions empower organizations to achieve seamless communication and enhance productivity.

About Kindermann:

Kindermann, founded in 1861, is the oldest company in the Pro AV industry and is today one of the leading suppliers acting as manufacturer and distributor. Kindermann has always managed in an intelligent way not only to adapt to new market conditions, but also to advance technologies.

Kindermann stands for conferencing, collaboration and connectivity.

The world of work and education has changed massively. Collaboration in hybrid teams and digital teaching place new demands on technical equipment. This is exactly where Kindermann comes in with its smart solutions. Smart stands for intelligent, networked, intuitively operable, but also for sophisticated design.

The company has expanded its own portfolio and is thus represented internationally. For example, the Klick&Show product family is also very popular in many European countries. It shows how easily wireless collaboration and conferencing can work. The triumphant success of Kindermann touch displays is not only based on the trendsetting technology but is above all due to the intuitive user interface developed in-house. At the Eibelstadt site near Wuerzburg, series products such as table connection panels, brackets, ceiling lifts and media furniture are developed and manufactured. In addition, exclusive customer requests can be quickly implemented here.

Further information at: www.kindermann.com