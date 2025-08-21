AVer Pro AV Cameras Are Now Dante Ready Devices

AVer is Now Dante-Ready!

ROTTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, August 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AVer Information Europe B.V., an award-winning provider of AI audio-video solutions, announced that AVer Pro AV cameras* will come with Dante Ready licensing. Dante Ready is a licensing program that allows manufacturers to ship their professional AV products with Dante installed but not activated, so that Dante functionality — such as a channel of Dante AV-H video — can be activated on site whenever it’s needed, offering flexibility and scalability for AV-over-IP systems.

With this integration, AVer’s Pro AV cameras offer customers the ability to access Dante AV-H — a powerful technology that delivers smooth, high-quality, low-latency video over standard networks. Users simply enter a license key to unlock the functionality, with no hardware change required.

“We’re excited about this integration with Dante as it gives our customers more freedom and features without additional costs.” says Rene Buhay, SVP Sales & Marketing at AVer Europe.

Dante AV-H brings interoperability to AV-over-IP products, providing easy-to-use discovery, connectivity and manageability while using the familiar, reliable H.264/265 codecs already supported in common hardware. Because Dante AV-H is software based, it is easier, less costly and faster to integrate than hardware-based solutions.

“AVer’s integration of Dante into its Pro AV camera lineup makes it easier for customers to augment their existing networks with flexible, scalable AV-over-IP solutions,” said Joshua Rush, CMO at Audinate. “By supporting Dante AV-H, AVer is helping customers streamline installations and expand interoperability within the Dante ecosystem.”

AVer’s decision to make Dante Ready standard across its Pro AV camera lineup reflects its continued commitment to interoperability, flexibility, and user-driven innovation. By allowing users to activate functionality when they need it — and only pay when they’re ready — AVer is simplifying professional AV setup and making scalable deployment more accessible.

To learn more about AVer Pro AV cameras and Dante AV-H, please visit: https://presentation.aver.com/lines/pro-av#.mf-dante

*Excluding PTC300 Series, PTC500+ and PTC115+.

About AVer Europe

AVer Europe is a leading provider of innovative video conferencing and education technology solutions that help people connect, collaborate, and learn in smarter ways. From award-winning PTZ cameras to AI-powered tracking and professional video solutions, AVer is trusted by organisations worldwide to deliver high-quality, reliable communication experiences.

About Audinate Group Limited

Audinate Group Limited (ASX:AD8) has a vision to pioneer the future of AV. Audinate’s award winning Dante AV-over-IP networking solution is the worldwide leader and used extensively in the professional live sound, commercial installation, broadcast, public address, and recording industries. Dante replaces traditional analogue cables by transmitting perfectly synchronized AV signals across large distances, to multiple locations at once, using nothing more than an Ethernet cable. Audinate is headquartered in Australia and has regional offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Belgium and Hong Kong. Dante technology powers products available from hundreds of leading audio and video partners around the world. The company’s ordinary shares are traded on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the ticker code AD8.

Dante and Audinate are registered trademarks of Audinate Holdings Pty Ltd.

