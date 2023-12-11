Metaverser Announces the Launch of Game Maker
Metaverser, the first multi-platform virtual world, has recently announced the Launch of Game Maker, the latest tool from M-Builder.SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, December 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- [Singapore, September 18, 2023] — Metaverser, the first multi-platform virtual world, has recently announced the Launch of Game Maker, the latest tool from M-Builder. With Game Maker, you can design, test, and share cool stuff like games in the amazing world of Metaverser. It doesn't matter if you're a pro or just starting out, Game Maker lets you show off your creativity and leave a mark on other users.
Using an easy interface, Game Maker lets you simply click and drag things to make them do cool stuff. Share your creations in the exciting Metaverser world without needing to know how to code!
M-Builder Game Maker makes it easy to create NPC characters, have them talk to you, make objects, add sounds and cool effects, and create missions, and more using stuff that's available to everyone.
What makes M-Builder Game Maker special?
Metaverser team has made it super easy to create games in the world of Metaverser. Now, anyone who owns land in the project can make games without needing to be a tech expert. This is a big deal because it's easy to use and it's a quality tool for making games in the blockchain world.
What can you make with Game Maker?
M-Builder V3 — Game Maker allows you to create all sorts of games that you desire with the components that this tool provides. From Adventure, Horror, survival to Easter eggs and more, Metaverser has it all!
How can you make games with M-Builder Game Maker?
M-Builder Game Maker has provided players with different components, and each component does something special. For example, if you want to put a character in your game that can talk to you and help you, you can use the NPC (non-player character) part to do that.
Metaverser’s
Game Maker lets players use your creations on different devices, like Mobile Phones, Tablets or Computers. You can make mini-games while playing in the Metaverser. Other players can see and play with what you make, right then and there! You don't need to be a computer expert to use Game Maker. It's easy to use and helps you make your dream games and interactions. Making stories and conversations in your games is easy with Game Maker. You can make different choices and create cool experiences for players. You can give players prizes for finishing your games. This makes them feel accomplished and keeps them having fun in your virtual world.
M-Builder V3 — Game Maker opens up a world of possibilities for game creation and fun in the Metaverser universe. Start creating, inspiring, and connecting with fellow gamers and creators. Step into the future of game design with M-Builder V3 — Game Maker. The adventure is waiting for you!
About Metaverser
Metaverser is a first ever multi platform virtual world that enables users to have fun while playing inside its metaverse and earn income of $BABA, $MTVT, and $GBEX from different play-to-earn games . Metaverser is developed on most modern standards to utilize NFTs and the platform’s native fungible tokens. Players at Metaverser can compete, challenge, and socialize with people from all over the world.
