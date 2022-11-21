Metaverser announces its season III: The Zombie House
Metaverser announces its season III: The Zombie HouseSINGAPORE, November 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Metaverser, the first multi-platform virtual world, has announced its season III: The Zombie house on November 22nd, 2022. Metaverser’s goal is to compete at the highest level against the top AAA games, to show its presence in the Metaverse as one of the high-level games available. With the majority of the 3 billion gamers worldwide yet to dive into blockchain games, Imperium Empires is confident that its well-designed graphics, gameplay, and guild systems will expand the reach of blockchain games and onboard non-crypto native gamers into the Imperium metaverse.
This new addition is located on the Northeast of the map, right below the Graveyard. The Zombie house is a good addition that helps the users to earn $BABA through the challenges. Metaverser has made its play-to-earn method very beneficial for its users as they can continually earn $BABA whilst playing for free. Essentially, compared to other play-to-earn games, none of them has been more profitable for its users than Metaverser.
What makes Metaverser stand out
Despite the other well-known Metaverses such as Sandbox, Decentraland, Axie Infinity, etc. In the past month, Metaverser has proven that active users earned an estimated $500 to $1,000 last month by its play-to-earn, free-to-play method. Additionally, it has a great community that stands behind Metaverser to make it the best Metaverse available to everyone. It’s the very first metaverse that is multi-platform and soon-to-be multi-chain, which is a very big objective compared to its rivals.
How to play
The Zombie House lobby is where the users will gather around, get ammunition and get ready to slay the zombies. It’s the only safe area inside the zombie house to submit your final score and restock.
Once the challenge starts, zombies will start coming at you and you must kill them in order to gain XP and earn $BABA per kill. Essentially, for each zombie killed, you will receive 2 $BABA and 2 XP. Bare in mind that you will have a certain HealthPoint, and once you run out, you will be sent back to the lobby.
Once your ammo is out, you must return to the lobby and submit your kill score in order to receive your $BABA and XP.
Playtime
Each user is only allowed to enter the lobby to restock ammo and submit their kill score 10 times per 24 hours. You must come to the lobby in order to submit your score, if you manage not to make it on time in the lobby and submit it, then your score will go back to 0.
NFTs in order to play
You must purchase one of these Weapon NFTs in order to play the challenges:
Revolver
“One Shot, One Kill”
Total Supply: 1000
Price: 10000 $BABA
Uzi
“Drilling while Killing”
Total Supply: 910
Price: 11000 $BABA
Shotgun
“Blow Zombies Away”
Total Supply: 840
Price: 12000 $BABA
M4
“Fast and Powerful”
Total Supply: 780
Price: 13000 $BABA
About Metaverser
Metaverser is a virtual world that enables users to have fun while playing inside its metaverse and earn income from different play-to-earn games. Metaverser is developed on the most modern standards to utilize NFTs and the platform’s native fungible tokens. Players at Metaverser can compete, challenge, and socialize with people from all over the world. The driving force behind Metaverser is its aim to make the virtual worlds more real by offering a place for every individual, despite their attributes or ethnicities, to come together and have fun.
