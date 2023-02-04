LBANK acquires a building in Crypto Valley, MTVT getting listed on LBANK
EINPresswire.com/ -- Singapore, Metaverser, the cutting-edge virtual reality platform, is proud to announce that it will be listed on LBANK, one of the leading digital asset exchanges in the world. The listing will enable Metaverser users to easily trade their MTVT tokens and access a wider range of trading pairs.
The news of the LBANK listing and the potential for the MTVT token to reach new all-time highs is expected to drive demand for the token and increase its value as it has already hit 30% gain in less than four days. The team behind Metaverser is confident that this listing will open up new opportunities for the platform and its users, providing increased liquidity and accessibility to the token.
"We are thrilled to be listed on LBANK and are honored by their trust in Metaverser by acquiring a building inside our Crypto Valley. This is a significant step forward for Metaverser and we are excited to see the positive impact it will have on the value of the MTVT token," said Anoush Ohadi, CTO and Founder of Metaverser.
The Metaverser platform offers users a fully immersive and interactive virtual reality experience, with a wide range of use cases including gaming, education, and social interaction. The platform's native token, MTVT, is used for in-game purchases, access to premium features, and as a form of currency for transactions within the Metaverser ecosystem. To take it to the next level, LBANK has taken a step further by acquiring a building inside Metaverser's Crypto Valley, which will serve as a hub for Metaverser users to interact and trade in a virtual environment.
Users can deposit MTVT tokens to LBANK and start trading on the platform on Feb 7th, 2023. The team behind Metaverser will continue to work on expanding the platform's reach and increasing the utility of the MTVT token.
About Metaverser
Metaverser is a virtual reality platform that offers a fully immersive and interactive experience for its users. With a wide range of use cases, including gaming, education, and social interaction, the platform is at the forefront of virtual reality technology. The Metaverser ecosystem is powered by the MTVT token, which is used for in-game purchases, access to premium features, and as a form of currency for transactions within the platform.
About LBANK
LBANK is a digital asset exchange that provides a secure and reliable platform for trading a wide range of digital assets. With a focus on customer service and user experience, LBANK is one of the most popular digital asset exchanges in the world.
Anoush Ohadi
Anoush Ohadi
TerraMetas
Marketing@metaverser.me