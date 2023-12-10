Senate Bill 596 Printer's Number 1266
PENNSYLVANIA, December 10 - authority of the Attorney General to investigate or prosecute
the case and, if a challenge is made, the challenge shall be
dismissed and no relief shall be available in the courts of
the Commonwealth to the person.
(b.2) Office of Deputy Attorney General for Organized Retail
Crime Theft.--
(1) The Office of Deputy Attorney General for Organized
Retail Crime Theft is established AT SUCH TIME AS THE GENERAL
ASSEMBLY APPROPRIATES MONEY SPECIFICALLY FOR THE OFFICE and
shall include five prosecuting attorneys to have
geographically concurrent jurisdiction in this Commonwealth.
The following shall be the geographic districts of the
prosecuting attorneys:
(i) District 1 shall include Bucks, Chester,
Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia Counties.
(ii) District 2 shall include Berks, Bradford,
Carbon, Columbia, Lackawanna, Lehigh, Luzerne, Lycoming,
Monroe, Montour, Northampton, Northumberland, Pike,
Schuylkill, Snyder, Sullivan, Susquehanna, Tioga, Union,
Wayne and Wyoming Counties.
(iii) District 3 shall include Adams, Bedford,
Blair, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Fulton, Huntingdon,
Juniata, Lancaster, Lebanon, Mifflin, Perry and York
Counties.
(iv) District 4 shall include Armstrong, Butler,
Cameron, Centre, Clarion, Clearfield, Clinton, Crawford,
Elk, Erie, Forest, Indiana, Jefferson, Lawrence, McKean,
Mercer, Potter, Venango and Warren Counties.
(v) District 5 shall include Allegheny, Beaver,
Cambria, Fayette, Greene, Somerset, Washington and
20230SB0596PN1266 - 3 -
<--
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30