Senate Bill 596 Printer's Number 1266

PENNSYLVANIA, December 10 - authority of the Attorney General to investigate or prosecute

the case and, if a challenge is made, the challenge shall be

dismissed and no relief shall be available in the courts of

the Commonwealth to the person.

(b.2) Office of Deputy Attorney General for Organized Retail

Crime Theft.--

(1) The Office of Deputy Attorney General for Organized

Retail Crime Theft is established AT SUCH TIME AS THE GENERAL

ASSEMBLY APPROPRIATES MONEY SPECIFICALLY FOR THE OFFICE and

shall include five prosecuting attorneys to have

geographically concurrent jurisdiction in this Commonwealth.

The following shall be the geographic districts of the

prosecuting attorneys:

(i) District 1 shall include Bucks, Chester,

Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia Counties.

(ii) District 2 shall include Berks, Bradford,

Carbon, Columbia, Lackawanna, Lehigh, Luzerne, Lycoming,

Monroe, Montour, Northampton, Northumberland, Pike,

Schuylkill, Snyder, Sullivan, Susquehanna, Tioga, Union,

Wayne and Wyoming Counties.

(iii) District 3 shall include Adams, Bedford,

Blair, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Fulton, Huntingdon,

Juniata, Lancaster, Lebanon, Mifflin, Perry and York

Counties.

(iv) District 4 shall include Armstrong, Butler,

Cameron, Centre, Clarion, Clearfield, Clinton, Crawford,

Elk, Erie, Forest, Indiana, Jefferson, Lawrence, McKean,

Mercer, Potter, Venango and Warren Counties.

(v) District 5 shall include Allegheny, Beaver,

Cambria, Fayette, Greene, Somerset, Washington and

20230SB0596PN1266 - 3 -

