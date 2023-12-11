Audit Advisory for Tuesday, December 12, 2023
The Auditor of State's Office releases audit reports semiweekly
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, December 12, 2023.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|County
|Audit Entity and Period
|Report Type
|Ashtabula
|Ashtabula County Port Authority
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Auglaize
|Auglaize County Agricultural Society
12/1/2020 TO 11/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|Belmont
|Cleveland Primecare Belmont LLC
7/1/2019 TO 6/30/2021
|Compliance Examination
|MED
|Clermont
|Jackson Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Crawford
|Galion City Health Department
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Cuyahoga
|Shaker Heights Public Library
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Euclid Avenue Development Corporation
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|University Heights City Beautiful Corporation
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Defiance
|Northwest Ohio Waiver Administration Council
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|MED
|Franklin
|Almis Home Healthcare, LLC
1/1/2019 TO 12/31/2021
|Compliance Examination
|MED
|Buckeye Tobacco Settlement Financing Authority of Ohio
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Ohio Department of Development
Economic Development Awards
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Ohio Tuition Trust Authority
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Village of Brice
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Gallia
|Greenfield Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Guernsey
|Center Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Hamilton
|University of Cincinnati Foundation
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Village of Golf Manor
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Village of Fairfax
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Springfield Township Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|University of Cincinnati - National Collegiate Athletics Association
Agreed-Upon Procedures Report
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Hancock
|Village of McComb
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Village of Mount Cory
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Hardin
|Hardin County
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Knox
|Danville Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|Lorain
|Rural Lorain County Water Authority
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Lucas
|Providence Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Lucas Metropolitan Housing Authority
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Jerusalem Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
FFR
|Mahoning
|Western Reserve Transit Authority
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Montgomery
|Germantown Public Library
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|MARATHON MEDICAL, LLC
2/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Compliance Examination
|MED
|Noble
|Noble Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Ottawa
|Lake Erie Shores and Islands DBA Shores & Islands Ohio
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Oak Harbor Public Library
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Paulding
|Village of Antwerp
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Portage
|Roger A. Wilhelm, Jr., D.C.
1/1/2019 TO 12/31/2021
|Compliance Examination
|MED
|Preble
|Preble County Health District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Putnam
|Putnam County Agricultural Society
12/1/2020 TO 11/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|Sandusky
|Sandusky County Park District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Warren
|Mason Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Wayne
|Rittman Exempted Village School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|Wood
|South East Ambulance District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Village of Risingsun
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA