Audit Advisory for Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, December 12, 2023.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type
Ashtabula Ashtabula County Port Authority
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Auglaize Auglaize County Agricultural Society
12/1/2020 TO 11/30/2022		 Financial Audit
Belmont Cleveland Primecare Belmont LLC
7/1/2019 TO 6/30/2021		 Compliance Examination MED
Clermont Jackson Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Crawford Galion City Health Department
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Cuyahoga Shaker Heights Public Library
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Euclid Avenue Development Corporation
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
University Heights City Beautiful Corporation
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Defiance Northwest Ohio Waiver Administration Council
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Agreed Upon Procedures MED
Franklin Almis Home Healthcare, LLC
1/1/2019 TO 12/31/2021		 Compliance Examination MED
Buckeye Tobacco Settlement Financing Authority of Ohio
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Ohio Department of Development
Economic Development Awards
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Ohio Tuition Trust Authority
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Village of Brice
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Gallia Greenfield Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Guernsey Center Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Hamilton University of Cincinnati Foundation
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Village of Golf Manor
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Village of Fairfax
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Springfield Township Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
University of Cincinnati - National Collegiate Athletics Association
Agreed-Upon Procedures Report
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Hancock Village of McComb
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Village of Mount Cory
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Hardin Hardin County
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Knox Danville Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit
Lorain Rural Lorain County Water Authority
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Lucas Providence Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Lucas Metropolitan Housing Authority
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Jerusalem Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
FFR
Mahoning Western Reserve Transit Authority
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Montgomery Germantown Public Library
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
MARATHON MEDICAL, LLC
2/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Compliance Examination MED
Noble Noble Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Ottawa Lake Erie Shores and Islands DBA Shores & Islands Ohio
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Oak Harbor Public Library
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Paulding Village of Antwerp
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Portage Roger A. Wilhelm, Jr., D.C.
1/1/2019 TO 12/31/2021		 Compliance Examination MED
Preble Preble County Health District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Putnam Putnam County Agricultural Society
12/1/2020 TO 11/30/2022		 Financial Audit
Sandusky Sandusky County Park District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Warren Mason Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Wayne Rittman Exempted Village School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit
Wood South East Ambulance District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Village of Risingsun
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA

