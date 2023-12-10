Fourteen Tourism Committees Achieve Accreditation, Paving the Way for Sustainable Tourism in The Islands of Tahiti

Fourteen vibrant Tourism Committees have just earned their accreditation, marking a crucial stride in sustainable tourism development across The Islands of Tahiti. As part of implementing the sustainable tourism strategy, Fāriira’a Manihini 2027 (FM27), the country has implemented measures to strengthen its actions with local tourism stakeholders, including tourism committees.

The Certified Champions: Nuku Hiva, Rangiroa, Fakarava, Moorea, Huahine, Ua Pou, Tubuai, Rurutu, Manihi, Taiarapu Ouest, Tautira, Teva I Uta, Tiarei, Faa’a.

The Tourism Committee brings together and supports the tourism movers and shakers within a community or on an island. These committees are not just about paperwork; they are the storytellers, the guardians of local gems, and the organizers of unforgettable island experiences. A tourism committee is an association that gathers and assists tourism actors in a municipality or on an island. It disseminates tourist information within its jurisdiction (promotion of local professionals, must-visit places, events to be noticed, etc.). In some islands, the tourism committee goes so far as to organize events and animate the tourist life of the island. Some also manage cruise ship welcomes (an average of 800 are organised annually). They also raise awareness among the local population about welcoming visitors and tourism development.

The consultative accreditation commission convened on Wednesday, 29th November, in Papeete, The Islands of Tahiti.

Tahiti Tourisme teams have been working hand in hand with these committees, guiding them through the certification process and emphasizing their crucial role in shaping a shared tourism future. It’s not just about paperwork; it’s about creating true partnerships and fostering a sustainable, inclusive tourism landscape.

By the end of 2023, Tahiti Tourisme aims to have at least 20 out of the 30 tourism committees accredited from the diverse communities of the Island of Tahiti’s remote archipelagos and islands.

Source: Tahiti Tourisme

Photo Credit: La Depeche de Tahiti