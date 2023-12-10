Advancing LGBTQIA+ Rights in the Pacific: Pioneering Gathering at Punaauia Sets Sectoral Strategy

Human rights defenders, academics, thought leaders, and scholars passionate about advancing LGBTQIA+ rights convened at Punaauia, Outumaoro, hosted by the University of French Polynesia. The gathering aimed to foster discussion and adopt a sectoral strategy, a roadmap for the rights of LGBTQ+ communities and minorities across the Pacific region.

Under the theme “Our Voices, our Rights, and our Pacific Way,” the meeting delved into crucial topics such as human rights in Oceanian societies, the imperative need for decriminalizing homosexuality, and the promotion of an inclusive education system. This educational approach emphasized respect for gender diversity, religion, and secularism within Polynesian society.

Among the focal points of discussion was the healthcare system and its role in protecting minorities and the most vulnerable members of the LGBTQ+ community. Participants also explored shaping the image of Pacific society abroad and garnering recognition as a gay-friendly tourist destination.

The event was spearheaded by the French Polynesian Vice-president and Minister of Culture, Higher Education, Environment, Lands, and Handicrafts, Mrs. Éliane Tevahitua. The Government of French Polynesia, in collaboration with the Economic, Social, Environmental, and Cultural Council (CESEC) and the University of French Polynesia, organized this initiative. Close partnerships with the “Cousins Cousines” association and the International Lesbian and Gay Association (ILGA World) underscored the collective commitment to advancing LGBTQIA+ rights and inclusivity across the Pacific.

The gathering served as a testament to the region’s dedication to fostering positive change and promoting a Pacific Way that respects the rights, voices, and diverse identities of all individuals. As the momentum for LGBTQ+ rights continues to grow, events like these play a pivotal role in shaping a more inclusive and accepting future for the Pacific community.

The strategy marked a significant stride in transforming Tahiti into a sustainable and inclusive tourism destination, with a specific focus on fostering a welcoming and inclusive environment for the LGBTQ+ community.

ENDS.

Source: Tahiti Tourisme

Photo Credit: Tahiti Tourisme LinkedIn