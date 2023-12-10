The Islands of Tahiti: Pioneering Marine Conservation for a Sustainable Future

In 2002, The Islands of Tahiti became home to the world’s largest marine sanctuary, Rahui Nui, covering an expansive 5 million km2. This remarkable journey towards conservation began in 1996 with the adoption of a sustainable fishing policy. Today, Rahui Nui is a sanctuary of immense ecological significance, home to 21 species of sharks, 176 corals, and 1,024 species of fish.

Looking ahead to 2030, the French Polynesian Government is taking another bold step towards marine conservation. Plans are underway to establish a new marine sanctuary covering half a million square kilometers in the south-east of the territory. Crucially, the government recognizes the need for local involvement to safeguard these vital marine ecosystems.

Empowering the People: To realize this vision, the government is encouraging its people to take an active role in protecting the sea. Drawing inspiration from Tainui ātea, a marine area created in 2018, the focus is on empowering local communities to become stewards of their maritime spaces.

Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) Conservation: The marine sanctuary covers the entire Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) of 5 million km2, providing a haven for various protected species. Since 2006, whales, marine turtles, rays, and different shark species have enjoyed protection, contributing significantly to the balance of marine biodiversity.

At the heart of Rahui Nui is the involvement of the local population in the protection of their maritime space. Recognizing the importance of corals in French Polynesia, these will become protected species. Obligatory mooring areas will also be introduced to minimize the impact of nautical activities on the delicate coral reef ecosystem.

Rahui Nui integrates ancestral practices into modern conservation efforts. An ancient practice, Rahui imposes temporary bans on the harvesting or fishing of certain marine or terrestrial species, ensuring their preservation and renewal. This age-old wisdom remains relevant and effective in contemporary marine conservation efforts.

The Islands of Tahiti stand as a shining example of the harmonious coexistence of tourism and environmental preservation. With Rahui Nui leading the charge, the commitment to sustainable tourism goes beyond policies and regulations, actively involving local communities in the protection of their natural treasures. As we journey towards 2030, let us celebrate the Islands of Tahiti for not only their breathtaking beauty but also their unwavering dedication to a sustainable and thriving marine ecosystem.Top of Form

More on this can be found in the Tahiti Tourisme: Towards Inclusive and Sustainable Tourism.

Source: Tahiti Tourisme

