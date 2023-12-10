Submit Release
In-depth Study Seeks Insights: French Polynesians Invited to Share Perspectives on Tourism

The Ministry of Tourism, in collaboration with Tahiti Tourisme and the Tourism Department, is joining forces with the Center for the Study of Tourism in Oceania-Pacific (CETOP) to conduct a comprehensive study. This study, an integral part of the nation’s sustainable tourism strategy, Fāriira’a Manihini 2027, aims to delve into the perceptions of French Polynesians regarding tourism.

Scheduled to take place from November to December 2023, the survey offers a unique opportunity for all French Polynesians aged 18 and above to actively contribute to shaping their country’s tourism landscape. The survey can be completed in person or over the phone, ensuring accessibility for many participants.

This study aims to gather the public’s opinions to impartially assess their views on tourist activities, both the positive and negative impacts, with the goal of identifying areas for improvement. The survey, available in both French and Tahitian, will remain accessible until December 29, 2023.

At the heart of this initiative is the desire to gather diverse opinions and recommendations from the local population. As we strive to implement the sustainable tourism strategy, Fāriira’a Manihini 2027, it becomes crucial to understand the perspectives of the people who call French Polynesia home.

The renowned international organisation MMGY Travel Competitive Index Research (TCI Research) has been entrusted with conducting this survey in collaboration with the CETOP at the University of French Polynesia. By leveraging their expertise, the study aims to assess the community’s perception of the tourist industry objectively.

If you live in Tahiti, and would like to participate in the survey and win prizes, click the link here.

Source and Photo Credit: Tahiti Tourisme

