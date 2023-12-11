ReElement Technologies Corporation, partners with TECHGULF Ghana to launch Africa’s first lithium refinery in Ghana

Ghanaian, commercial-scale facility will be built with initial refining capacity to produce 30,000 metric tons of battery-cell-grade lithium carbonate per year.

American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC)

We are proud to collaborate with TECHGULF Ghana in pioneering Africa's first lithium processing and refining plant.”
— Mark Jensen
FISHERS, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) (“American Resources” or the “Company”) subsidiary, ReElement Technologies Corporation (“ReElement”), a leading provider of high-performance refining capacity of rare earth and critical battery elements, announced today that it has joined forces with TECHGULF Ghana Limited, a prominent technology firm, to introduce Africa’s inaugural lithium processing and refining plant in Ghana.

This ground-breaking initiative, unveiled during a courtesy call on the Vice President of the Republic of Ghana, His Excellency Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, signals a significant leap forward in Africa's quest for sustainable energy solutions and economic development driven by the growing lithium industry. This collaborative effort reflects a commitment to advancing Ghana's lithium discovery and supporting the global demand for electric vehicle components. The full scope includes improving the value step by importing ReElement’s high-value technology in processing and refining lithium ore in Ghana by Ghanaians in Africa.

In a statement, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, "We are delighted to witness the collaboration between ReElement Technologies Corporation and TECHGULF Ghana in establishing Africa's first battery-grade lithium processing plant. This initiative aligns seamlessly with Ghana's commitment to sustainable development and positions the country as a key player in the rapidly evolving electric vehicle sector."

The joint venture aims to initially construct an advanced pilot, training facility for lithium processing in Ghana emphasising workforce skill development and knowledge transfer to empower local talent in the burgeoning lithium industry through the University of Mines and Technology (UMaT). This facility will play a pivotal role in enhancing Ghana's technological capabilities and fostering innovation in the region. Given ReElement’s unique technological advantages, the Ghanaian commercial-scale refining facility will be built with an initial capacity to produce 30,000 metric tons of battery-cell-grade lithium carbonate per year, with the ability to modularly expand capacity as the feedstock volumes of lithium-bearing ores increase in the region.

Mark Jensen, CEO of ReElement Technologies highlighted the strategic importance of the partnership, stating, "We are proud to collaborate with TECHGULF Ghana in pioneering Africa's first lithium processing and refining plant. This venture underscores our commitment to advancing sustainable technologies and fostering economic growth in the region. By combining ReElement's refining expertise with TECHGULF's technological prowess, we aim to contribute significantly to the global electric vehicle and critical mineral value chain."

TECHGULF Ghana Limited, recognised for its specialisation in the development and support of digital infrastructure, will bring its technological acumen to the partnership. The company's role in the collaboration includes the implementation of cutting-edge digital systems for efficient plant operations and facilitating advanced training programs for local workforce development.

Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Franklin Asare, CEO of TECHGULF Ghana Limited, said, "We are excited about the prospects of this collaboration and the positive impact it will have on Ghana's technology landscape. By combining our strengths with ReElement Technologies Corporation, we are confident in our ability to contribute to the sustainable growth of the lithium processing industry in Africa."

The project is poised to be a catalyst for economic development in Ghana, fostering job creation, technology transfer, and sustainable practices. The construction of the lithium processing plant and training facility is slated to commence in the coming months, with an anticipated completion date in early 2025.

About

ReElement Technologies LLC is a cost-effective producer of critical rare earth elements and lithium-based battery metals from 100% recycled materials using the most environmentally-sustainable processing technology in existence. ReElement has definitively closed the loop on the circular economy by developing scalable and modular critical metal recovery technology to meet the demands of next generation of global infrastructure, consumer electronics, and national security hardware.

