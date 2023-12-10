10 December 2023

Meeting at the Turkmen Foreign Ministry with the head of the ICRC Regional Representation in Central Asia

On December 10, 2023, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov met with the head of the Regional Representative Office of the International Committee of the Red Cross in Central Asia Biljana Milosevic, who arrived in Ashgabat to participate in the international forum “Dialogue is a Guarantee of Peace,” as well as festive events dedicated to the International Day of Neutrality.

During the meeting, the current state of interaction was reviewed and plans for cooperation between the Government of Turkmenistan and the ICRC for 2024 in various areas of priorities were discussed.

There was also a brief overview of the ongoing activities of the ICRC in the region, in particular in Turkmenistan.

In this regard, the parties emphasized the importance of activities aimed at strengthening and increasing the capacity of the ICRC’s national partners in the field of international humanitarian law, and also noted the active work of the ICRC with youth.

R.Meredov expressed gratitude to the Committee for cooperation in the promotion and integration of International Humanitarian Law (IHL) in our country, for the active work of the ICRC office in Turkmenistan to disseminate knowledge on IHL among various audiences, as well as support for national authorities in their efforts to integrate IHL into national legislation.