Humboldt Bay Trail Fund Grant Opportunity

Press release from the Humboldt County Association of Governments:

Leverage investment, matching funds or contribute to fund development

Enhance community visibility and engagement

Broaden community involvement

Enhance public safety and comfort on the trail

Potential projects include support for volunteer maintenance and/or stewardship work and/or events, encouragement of participation in trail maintenance by under-represented groups, or other activities consistent with the Humboldt Bay Trail Fund priorities. Prior awards include:

Humboldt Trails Council – Volunteer Coordinator, Volunteer Appreciation Cookout, Trails Summit

Redwood Region Audubon Society – Volunteer Coordinator, tools and supplies

City of Eureka – Trash Receptacles

Applications are due by 5 p.m. on February 2, 2024

Grant awards generally range from $500-$10,000 but larger requests may be considered. Application is available at http://www.hcaog.net/ announcements or upon phone or email request.

The Humboldt Bay Trail Fund Committee looks forward to awarding funding to support the maintenance and development of the trail. The funding source is 100% from community and trail supporter donations. You can learn more about the Humboldt Bay Trail and how to donate to the fund at Humboldt County’s website: Humboldt Bay Trail Information. Committee information is posted on HCAOG’s website: Bay Trail Fund Committee