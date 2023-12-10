Director of Public Prosecutions declined to pursue pervert priest, reports the Bishop of Down and Dromore

The Bishop of Down and Dromore, the Right Reverend David McClay, has issued a press statement, following the conclusion of a civil case arising out of child abuse by a late Church of Ireland rector. It states:

“I have been both shocked and saddened to hear of the pain and hurt inflicted in the 1970s by the late Church of Ireland rector. We are prevented under the new Justice (Sexual Offences and Trafficking Victims) Act, which received Royal Assent in 2022, from either identifying the complainant or the clergyperson involved.

“Any young person who suffered abuse should know that it was not their fault and that such evil acts can never be excused.

“I am deeply sorry for the hurt that was caused to the victim. Saying sorry is inadequate, but it’s important that the victim hears our heartfelt, deep and sincere apology for the terrible pain he and his family endured. I am willing to meet with the victim to express this apology face-to-face if the victim felt that would bring healing or add to a sense of closure.

“We pledge ourselves to listen to and care for victims and survivors of abuse in any and every way that we can.

“Our Church has robust processes and procedures in place today to protect children from the risk of abuse. Trained safeguarding staff can offer professional, practical advice to help ensure children are protected from harm by any person in a position of trust in the Church in as far as humanly possible.

“Our God is full of grace and truth, a God of love to whom every individual is someone treasured. Abuse perpetrated on children, young people and adults at risk of harm is abhorrent and something that deeply pains us.

“This marks the conclusion to this long-running case. It is my fervent hope that the victim can feel his suffering has been fully recognised and acknowledged and that he can receive a sense of closure.

“In the mid-1990s, the Church referred a complaint against the rector to the RUC. The police conducted an investigation, and a file was passed to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for final decision. In January 1996, the DPP wrote to the RUC recommending ‘no prosecution’.

“I would encourage anyone who has been abused by an individual in a position of trust in the Church to report what happened to the appropriate police authorities and to know they can come forward and be supported and heard by our safeguarding staff. We are always willing to provide ongoing pastoral support to anyone who comes forward.”