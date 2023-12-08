[UPDATE: One Concert Cancelled Due to COVID] Enjoy the Sounds of the Season with the McKinleyville Community Choir

Press release from the McKinleyville Community Choir:

The Holidays are upon us and what better way to “ring in the Season” with a lovely concert by the members of the McKinleyville Community Choir.

Listen to the voices of 50+ members singing modern and traditional Holiday favorites. Under the direction of Jon Reisdorf, Stephen Lewis and Naomi Faulkner listen to a fun version of O Christmas Tree, a beautiful rendition of Ave Maria, a Hebrew folk song, S’Vivon and many more. The No Generation Gap quartet is set to please audiences again this season with Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree.

Join the choir on Sunday December 10th at 3:00 pm in Arcata, at the Arcata Presbyterian Church, 11th and G Streets. Another performance is scheduled on Sunday, December 17th at 3:00 pm in McKinleyville at Azalea Hall, 1620 Pickett Road.

All performances are free to the public. However, donations are always welcomed. Holiday treats will be available.

Please add the choir to your Holiday traditions, you will be glad you did!