Senate Bill 995 Printer's Number 1257
PENNSYLVANIA, December 8 - Commonwealth.
"Person." One or more individuals, partnerships,
associations, organizations, corporations, legal
representatives, trustees in bankruptcy or receivers. The term
includes any owner, lessor, assignor, builder, manager, broker,
salesman, agent, employee, independent contractor and lending
institution and the Commonwealth and all political subdivisions,
authorities, boards and commissions thereof.
"Reasonable accommodation." A modification to the work
environment to enable an employee to continue working despite
limitations due to pregnancy, childbirth or related medical
conditions that do not present an undue hardship on the
employer. A reasonable accommodation may include:
(1) Providing a chair, assistance with heavy lifting,
access to drinking water or uncompensated break time.
(2) Temporary job restructuring, part-time or modified
work schedules, reassignment to a vacant position,
acquisition or modification of equipment or devices,
appropriate adjustment or modifications of examinations and
other similar accommodations.
Section 3. Reasonable accommodations related to pregnancy,
childbirth or related medical conditions.
(a) General rule.--It shall be an unlawful employment
practice for a covered entity to:
(1) Refuse an employee's or prospective employee's
request for reasonable accommodations for limitations related
to pregnancy, childbirth or related medical conditions,
unless the covered entity can demonstrate that the
accommodation would impose an undue hardship on the covered
entity's operations.
